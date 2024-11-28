Even if you've never watched an episode of Yellowstone, you likely know that it's one of the biggest shows currently on television. Westerns and neo-westerns frequently resonate with American audiences, and they've done so since way before the Paramount series came to life. The show's former leading star, Kevin Costner — who left after a bit of controversy — also isn't new to the Western genre. In 2012, he starred in Hatfields & McCoys, a miniseries that chronicled one of the most famous feuds in American history.

Set in the late 19th century, the miniseries is also about power and dominance. The McCoys lived in Kentucky while the Hatflieds inhabited West Virginia. After the Civil War, the families clashed, but since a long time has passed, the origins of their feud have become blurry. Territory was certainly a factor, but there might have been more elements that made the families hate each other, from reasons as small as stealing a razorback hog to others as serious as assassinations.

The cast of Hatfields & McCoys made the miniseries a must-watch: Aside from Costner as the Hatfield patriarch, the show also featured the late Bill Paxton (Big Love) as the leader of the McCoys. Powers Boothe (24), Jena Malone (Love Lies Bleeding), Boyd Holbrook (Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny), Matt Barr (Walker), Tom Berenger (Among Wolves), Andrew Howard (Mayor of Kingstown), Sarah Parish (Industry), Mare Winningham (Dopesick) and Sam Reid (Interview With the Vampire) also starred in it.

'Hatfields & McCoys' Was a Hit

Hatfields & McCoys was the first scripted drama series from the History Channel, and it kicked off with a bang: the miniseries was nominated for several awards, including sixteen nods at the Emmys. Costner took home the Lead Actor prize, and several other cast members were also nominated. The miniseries was directed by Kevin Reynolds (Waterworld), who was also nominated for his work.

Back when the miniseries premiered, Costner spoke to Collider and shared what he expected from Hatfields & McCoys in the long term. He stated:

"You have to try to create something that can live in people’s minds, long after they see it. So, I started with the idea that I didn’t want to make something that could just be dismissed the next day, and that it’s maybe something that you want to revisit or share, the same way as when you hear a great song or read a great book and you go, 'I’m going to tell somebody about this.' That’s what you try to do. When you try to portray people’s lives, you try to make sure you don’t portray them as clowns and that you give them a level of dignity. You don’t try to change their persona, but you try to understand that they had unique problems, set in a century that you don’t live."

Prime Video debuts Hatfields & McCoys on December 1. You can check out a trailer for the series below:

Hatfields & McCoys A captivating miniseries that depicts the legendary feud between the Hatfield and McCoy families, highlighting the bloody clashes and deep-seated animosities that defined their rivalry. Set against the backdrop of the rugged Appalachian Mountains, the series traces the origins and escalation of the conflict, driven by personal grudges, land disputes, and the lingering effects of the Civil War. Through intense drama and vivid characterizations, the show illustrates the devastating impact of the feud on both families and their community, capturing a pivotal moment in American history. Release Date May 28, 2012 Cast Kevin Costner , Bill Paxton , Matt Barr , Tom Berenger , Powers Boothe , Andrew Howard Jena Malone , Sarah Parish Seasons 1

