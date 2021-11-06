Lucy Hale (Pretty Little Liars) and Austin Stowell (Love and Honor) will be making their way back to the screen to star opposite each other in the Peter Hutchings-directed rom-com, The Hating Game. The duo recently appeared together in the horror thriller, Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island which came out last year.

The Hating Game will be based on the book by the same name written by author, Sally Thorne and will follow the lives of Lucy (Hale) and Josh (Stowell), two colleagues at a book publishing company that view each other as archnemesis as each one attempts to climb the ladder to the top of their corporation.

To make matters worse for the pair, they must share an office and work in close proximity with each other for multiple hours, every day of the week. In the trailer, Lucy describes Josh as “cold and freakishly uptight” and Josh returns the jab by describing Lucy as “a spineless kiss-a**”. The two can’t help themselves by seeing everything as a competition and constantly trying to one-up each other as new projects roll in.

When a promotion for the position of managing director comes up for grabs, the rivalry amps up even more. Lucy knows that if she is chosen for the promotion, she’ll become Josh’s boss and if she doesn’t, she makes up her mind to quit the company altogether.

This is all well and good for Lucy until she has a steamy sex dream about Josh and approaches him with this information the very next day when she comes into work dressed to the nines. When Josh confronts her about their relationship (by hitting the emergency stop button on the elevator!), the two share a passionate kiss which launches them into questioning their relationship even further. After a few romantic rendezvous, Josh tells Lucy he wants to turn their rivalry into a romantic relationship, and she is left wondering what is a game and what is real.

The book was published in 2016 and was well received with great reviews. Rom-com fans are sure to enjoy the screenplay written by Christina Mengert for its quick-witted dialogue as well as the relish in the on-screen chemistry between Hale and Stonewall.

As of right now, the film doesn’t have a release date, but you can check out the full trailer below to see the rivalry-turned-romance for yourself:

