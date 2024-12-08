Hattie McDaniel, the first Black actor to win an Oscar, made a profound statement in her 1940 acceptance speech, saying, "I sincerely hope that I shall always be a credit to my race and to the motion picture industry," which is one loaded line. McDaniel appreciated the complex and challenging position of Black actors in Hollywood at the time while understanding the significance of her achievement and the responsibility it placed on her shoulders. She was aware of the racial prejudices and typecasting that Black actors were subjected to, furthering the meaning of what the role she was being awarded for portraying meant. Yet she had to step forward, as it was important to stand on that podium that historic evening. As per Smithsonian Magazine, facing criticism that her groundbreaking portrayal as a housemaid in the 1939 hit Gone with the Wind perpetuated racial stereotypes, McDaniel said this of her Oscar win:

"My own people were especially happy. They felt that in honoring me, Hollywood had honored the entire race. That was the way I wanted it. This was too big a moment for my personal backslapping. I wanted this occasion to prove an inspiration to Negro youth for many years to come." — Hattie McDaniel

While McDaniel's win was definitely a step in the right direction, it was layered with contradictions that raise the question: Was it truly as much progress as previously thought?

Hattie McDaniel's Role in 'Gone with the Wind' Was Problematic

For those who may not have seen the film, Hattie McDaniel plays a housemaid slave in the Civil War-era set Gone with the Wind. Her embodiment of her character, Mammy, is emblematic of the typecasting that Black actors were confined to during Hollywood's Golden Age. As Mammy, McDaniel is a caricature rooted in servitude, and whose existence is solely to serve the interests of her enslavers, the O'Hara family, while neglecting her own. The film doesn't delve into any of her needs if they are not tied to the O'Haras. In one scene, Scarlet (Vivien Leigh), one of the daughters of the O'Haras, while exercising her leverage during an argument, tells Mammy that she will not eat a bite of the food Mammy had prepared for her if she rats her out to her mother. McDaniel's role reinforced the "sassy mammy" trope — a problematic archetype reducing a Black woman to dehumanizing depictions of a domestic slave with unwavering loyalty to a white family.

While McDaniel's nuanced performance added gravitas to an otherwise flat character, it was not enough to salvage the stereotype. Her work, and that of her contemporaries like Stepin Fetchit and Mantan Moreland, showed how Hollywood relied on racial caricatures to entertain white audiences while ignoring the complexities of Black lives. Black actors had long been cast in roles with minstrel-like depictions: Coons, Toms, and Sambos. Bill "Bojangles" Robinson and Eddie "Rochester" Anderson faced the humiliating reality of playing roles that demanded their subservience and adherence to white expectations. While civil rights groups admonished McDaniel for accepting such roles, her oft-quoted defense — “I’d rather play a maid than be "one"— speaks even louder of the limited opportunities available to Black actors of her time. Her response also hints at how Black actors' pragmatic approach to survival in the industry reinforced a cycle of representation that upheld systemic racism.

Hattie McDaniel Was Discriminated During Events of Her Historic Achievement

Hattie McDaniel’s Oscar win was a bittersweet triumph. Her treatment within the industry leading to and during her accolade highlighted Hollywood's performative inclusivity. She was barred from attending the premiere of Gone with the Wind in Atlanta due to segregation laws and sat at a segregated table away from her white peers during the Academy Awards. As per Smithsonian Magazine, McDaniel had to sit at “a small table set against a far wall, where she took a seat with her escort, F.P. Yober, and her white agent, William Meiklejohn,” adding that, “With the hotel’s strict no-Blacks policy, Selznick had to call in a special favor just to have McDaniel allowed in the building.”

This demonstrated the cruel irony that Hollywood made of the actress whose work it was honoring. Her treatment was a surface scratch of the harsh realities faced by Black actors of her time in their careers. From the screenplay, where disparity in representation in the writers' room marked the first challenges with bridging the gap, to casting, where Black actors ended up with roles such as Mammy, through to the film set, and even in marketing, all the way to the actual screening of their work, Black actors had it much harder than their white counterparts.

While there has been significant progress over time, decades later, Black actors who excelled continued to carry the yoke of their race. Sidney Poitier, who became the first Black actor to win the Oscar for Best Actor in 1964, famously spoke about feeling like a “representative” of his race rather than an individual artist. More recent campaigns disparaging this systemic lack of true representation, such as #OscarsSoWhite, demonstrate what McDaniel's experience was: a reflection of Hollywood’s long-standing inequities. The progress made in recognition and representation, however, has revealed the underbelly of yet another problem that some criticized McDaniel's win for. For these critics, her win was less about Hollywood caring for progress and more about self-preservation.

Hollywood's Racial Pay Gap Is a Drawback to True Racial Equality

Close

With the progress made in representation since McDaniel's Hollywood, where having Black actors in leading roles is no longer news, the systemic inequalities of her time are still felt today. One glaring issue is the racial pay gap. Like the lack of "worthy" parts that McDaniel alluded to as the reason why she picked those offered to her, Black actors often get the short end of the stick when it comes to pay. According to the WGA’s 2016 Hollywood Writers Report, racial pay disparity is a Hollywood reality. Like in McDaniel's case, actors of color are more likely to quickly concede in negotiations because of the infrequency of the opportunities presented to them.

These concerns have recently been raised by critically and commercially successful Black actors like the celebrated actress Viola Davis, who, despite being compared to the greatest actors of her generation, has said that she never received equal pay with those to whom she is compared. Taraji P. Henson and Angela Bassett have echoed similar sentiments. As per Good Morning America, Davis, the winner of an Oscar, an Emmy, and two Tony awards, decried how she still had to fight for equal pay despite her success. To give a glimpse into this disparity, it is reported that the late Chadwick Boseman’s starring role in Marvel’s Black Panther earned him $2 million, which is a fraction of the $20 million-plus salaries earned by white Marvel stars like Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans. Hattie McDaniel’s Oscar win exemplifies this pattern as Black actors continue to face similar challenges, albeit in different ways.

Who Benefits From Symbolic Milestones in Hollywood?

Image via Loew's Inc.

Hattie McDaniel's inaugural Best Supporting Actress Oscar win for a Black actor provokes an uncomfortable question: Who truly benefits from Hollywood's symbolic milestones? Yes, her Oscar was a well-deserved personal victory that made history and inspired pride within a Black community that had never had a representative share in such glory. Post-win, McDaniel was cast in similar stereotypical roles, appearing in at least seventy-four domestic parts throughout her career. But then again, her treatment during and after her win revealed Hollywood’s self-congratulatory veneer of progressivism. Her story illustrates how symbolic milestones can be a double-edged sword that could inspire hope and progress but also be co-opted into systems as a means of deflecting deeper scrutiny. McDaniel's Oscar win shows that true progress must be accompanied by substantive reforms—better roles, equal pay, and authentic narratives—not just tokenism.

Without a doubt, Hattie McDaniel's win was not just a historic recognition for her talent and resilience; it was necessary. But it is also a moment for reflection on Hollywood's fraught history with racial equality. For even more progress to happen, rigorous surgical adjustments must be made to address the systemic barriers that have long affected marginalized actors of color. It starts in the writer's room all the way to casting, pay, and awards. McDaniel's legacy is both a celebration of triumph and a call to action for continued change, without which her win would remain a mirage for true progress.