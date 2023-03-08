Horror fans, get ready to put on your creepiest mask and head to the nearest spooky attractions. Writer/director duo Scott Beck and Bryan Woods confirmed in a Reddit AMA with Sam Raimi on Tuesday that talks are underway on Haunt 2, a sequel to their Halloween classic about a haunted house where the scares are all too real.

The original Haunt was released in 2019 as the immediate follow-up to Beck and Woods' smash hit A Quiet Place and while it didn't reach the same meteoric heights as its John Krasinski-led predecessor, it did become a hit with the horror community almost immediately. The film revolves around a group of friends in Carbondale, Illinois who, on Halloween night, decide to visit a nearby haunted house that promises some truly terrifying scares that prey on their deepest fears. It's so extreme, in fact, that it requires liability waivers and leaving phones at the door. It doesn't take long for the group to realize, however, that the actors and hosts of the attractions don't have the best intentions in mind. The cult of killers merely uses the attraction to bring in thrill seekers who they can either kill or implement into their terrifying, gruesome show.

Considering how many people died in the original film, a Haunt sequel would more than likely need a fresh cast of killers and would-be victims. The original film starred Katie Stevens in the lead role as the troubled Harper with Lauryn McClain, Will Britain, Damian Maffei, Andrew Caldwell, Shazi Raja, Schuyler Helford, Chaney Morrow, Justin Marxen, and Samuel Hunt rounding out the bunch. In addition to Beck and Woods, the film also had a starry production team including Hostel director Eli Roth.

Beck and Woods Have Some Exciting Projects on the Way Before Haunt 2

If Haunt 2 does come to fruition, it'll likely be a while before fans will see more haunted house goodness. Beck and Woods have a lot lined up before they can even get back to the Halloween horror. Currently, the filmmakers have the Adam Driver-led 65 in theaters. The action thriller casts Driver as a pilot who crashes on another planet which is quickly unveiled to be a prehistoric Earth 65 million years ago. Also on the docket for this year is Rob Savage's The Boogeyman, a Stephen King adaptation penned by Beck and Woods that remarkably escaped the streaming pipeline and will release in theaters on June 2.

Beyond 2023, Beck and Woods will return to A Quiet Place with the spinoff prequel A Quiet Place: Day One featuring an original story from Krasinski. The starry film began filming in February and is currently set to release just under a year from now.

Stay tuned here at Collider for more on Beck and Woods' upcoming projects, including Haunt 2. Check out the trailer for the original below.