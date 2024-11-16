Where Heretic is bone chilling throughout, Scott Beck and Bryan Woods' earlier horror film, 2019's Haunt, is an incredibly fun, scary ride. Haunt follows a group of young, American college kids on Halloween who go into an “extreme haunted house” expecting some spooky fun, but end up having to run for their lives as tattooed, surgically scarred villains try to murder them all. Throughout the film, you don't know whether to laugh or scream, as the characters make poor choice after poor choice, culminating in brutal deaths that ratchet up the tension and horror. If you were watching this in the movie theater, you would forgive people for yelling at the characters through the screen. Haunt is very different from Heretic in some ways, yet Beck and Wood's interest in transformative survivors is still on show here, creating a cathartic ending to this Halloween nightmare. Slight spoilers do exist in the second half of the article, so go check out Haunt if you haven't before and come back to us.

All the Characters in 'Haunt' Are Stupid But Loveable

Image Via Momentum Pictures

Whilst Sister Paxton (Sophie Thatcher) and Barnes (Chloe East) in Heretic are intelligent, always focused on escaping above all else, every character in Haunt is a classic horror idiot, making irrational decisions so regularly that it's laughable at times. My personal favorite is Evan (Andrew Caldwell), who almost seems to know he is in a film, making hilariously sarcastic comments about the surrounding dangers, even shoving one of the slasher villains out of his “safe space” at one point. It's moments like these that keep Haunt from teetering into a boring thriller, as we genuinely want our heroes to survive. This makes their deaths that much more heartbreaking, as it feels so preventable. The irrationality hits its peak when Nathan (Will Brittain), the last surviving male and our protagonist Harper's (Katie Stevens) romantic interest, decides not to run away, but go up against a gun-wielding lunatic, armed only with a baseball bat. But, despite the ridiculousness of it all, it's strangely celebratory and every heroic swing of that bat earns cheers from the audience even if they think the cast are all dumbasses.

'Haunt's Female Protagonist Goes Through a Similar Transformation to Sister Paxton in 'Heretic'

Haunt's protagonist Harper is similar to Sister Paxton in Heretic in that they both start out as naive but become badass survivors by the end of their respective films. Harper has several scenes throughout Haunt where she displays inaction to the point of stupidity, and it makes for a frustrating watch at times, especially in the first act. However, the reveal that this is because of the PTSD caused by her wife-beating father gives an entirely new context to these moments and means that we understand the strength it would take for Harper to break out of her defense mechanism. The overall thematic exploration of how Harper overcomes her trauma, which gives her the strength to finally fight back, is such a cathartic release. This is especially so when she turns her old house, the very source of her nightmares, into her haunted house-style trap to get revenge on the last deranged killer.

Haunt has to be classed as a horror-thriller, yet so much of it brings a comedic reaction from the audience, and it can be difficult to tell where Beck and Woods' intentions begin and end. So many of the characters' actions feel ill-planned and designed to get them into more trouble than they are already in. However, there is nobility in many of the senseless actions that invoke a kind of bravery, even when the means of escape is right in front of them. Perhaps this is not a film to watch if you have just seen Heretic and want a continuation of those themes and tones, but it would be a huge surprise if you didn't find Haunt a thoroughly entertaining horror extravaganza.

