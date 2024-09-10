The line between fantasy and reality is blurring in Collider’s exclusive first look at the trailer for Haunt Season, the latest film to come from Epic Pictures’ horror label, Dread. This one will strike a special cord for everyone out there who’s spent their fall season working in a haunted house, using their theater chops to scare the living daylights out of visitors. It’s all fun, games, and bonding between theater nerds and horror lovers until the corn syrup is shelved, and real blood is spilled, putting everyone’s lives in danger. Penned and directed by Jake Jarvi (The Platoon of Power Squadron), Haunt Season will make you think twice about what you’re seeing during your upcoming annual visit to the local haunted house.

Celebrating the first day at her new job, Matilda (Sarah Elizabeth) is the newest employee added to the payroll at a seasonal haunted house. Joining a crew who have been working together can be intimidating for anyone but, as one of her new co-workers tells her in the trailer, the turnover rate here is pretty high, and it’s easy to lose touch with people from one year to the next. While she knows that everything she sees is performance and fantasy with a hefty side of impressive effects and top-tier makeup, when her coworkers begin to drop dead left and right, Matilda finds herself questioning reality.

Filling out the cast of Haunt Season is a lineup that includes Rob Scalon (Billie Bob Joe), Craig Benzine (Oscar’s Hotel for Fantastical Creatures), Stephen Kristof, Jeremy Warner (Reporting for Christmas), Katelin Stack (The Evil Three) and Adam Hinkle (Chicago Fire). Along with writing and directing, Jarvi also produces alongside Warner, Kristof, and Eliza Toser.

‘Haunt Season’ Invites Audiences To Embrace the Craft of Haunted Houses

There’s so much more that goes into running a successful attraction like the one at the center of Haunt Season, aside from jump scares and spooky music. From the trailer alone, it’s clear that the team took plenty of time and pride to properly pay homage to the craft behind haunted houses. Not only was the movie filmed at a real location in Illinois, but the special effects makeup was done by one of the best in the biz — Stevie Calabrese — who audiences may recognize from the ninth season of Syfy’s Face Off. Embracing the magic of practical effects, the project’s creatives perfectly carried out horrifying and blood-filled kills.

Check out Collider’s exclusive first look at the trailer for Haunt Season above and see it in cinemas on October 4, followed by an October 8 digital release.