Many classic ghost stories involve the use of haunted houses, and the reason is simple: it turns something that is supposed to be cozy and welcoming into a hellish nightmare. Truly, if a home isn't safe, then what is? It's also a common device used because many who supposedly have paranormal encounters or stories often have them in their homes, which may or may not be haunted. From classics like The Innocents to modern hits like The Conjuring, the subgenre keeps on giving.

It's a pretty uninspired plot device, but that's okay because it works so well; if it didn't, filmmakers wouldn't keep making movies about them. Indeed, there are loads of haunted house-themed flicks to choose from, and many of them get all the attention and appraisal that they rightfully deserve. However, not every film is so lucky. Some haunted house flicks are perfectly scary and enjoyable but have never found the audience that others have. These are the most underrated haunted house movies out there, perfect for hardcore and casual horror fans to enjoy.

10 'The Legend of Hell House' (1973)

Directed by John Hough

Close

The Legend of Hell House is based on a novel written by Richard Matheson, who also wrote the screenplay for the movie. Both the novel and the film are about a group of paranormal investigators who attempt to figure out what's going on in Hell House, a sadistic torturer and serial killer's former home, after other paranormal investigators turn up dead while trying to examine it for themselves.

Reviews were good, albeit not incredible. Audiences found it creepy but also kind of fun, which isn't a good sign unless it's intentional, which doesn't seem to be the case here. It isn't the most original premise, but it has a lot of the classic horror tropes that fans love, so it still delivers in a lot of aspects. However, these connections don't present themselves as such, mainly because the popularity of these other works has far outgrown that of the original film, which is rather unfortunate.

Rent on Amazon

9 'The Lodge' (2019)

Directed by Veronika Franz & Severin Fiala

Image via Neon

The Lodge is a movie that explores a common human fear: cabin fever, i.e., being locked up in one structure without any way out due to extreme weather or the isolating wilderness. This is the most classic example of cabin fever, as the main cast is trapped in a ski lodge during a snowstorm. The main character is Grace (Riley Keough), a woman who was raised in an extremist cult and is the sole survivor.

With her are two children, Aiden (Jaeden Martell) and Mia (Lia McHugh), who are motherless after Grace becoming engaged to their father inadvertently caused the death of their mother. The father decides they should all spend Christmas together at the family lodge to reconcile and get to know each other. This movie only seems like a haunted house flick at first, with many paranormal happenings, including things going missing and mysterious visions appearing; however, all is not as it seems on the surface. The Lodge has a great twist and brilliant psychological themes, though it performed poorly at the box office.

WATCH ON SHUDDER

8 'The Deep House' (2021)

Directed by Alexandre Bustillo & Julien Maury

Image via Apollo Films

Now, this is a haunted house movie with a twist. Not only is the building in The Deep House a big home in the middle of nowhere, but it's also completely underwater, adding a layer of fear and mystery to it. Ben (James Jagger) and Tina (Camille Rowe) are two paranormal investigators who earn their crust documenting their adventures on YouTube. They have traveled to many exotic places across Europe and find themselves in France, where a local invites them to investigate a house that has been submerged by an artificial lake.

The mansion is the typical haunted house with frightening apparitions and spooky noises, except underwater. The movie plays into a lot of common human fears like deep water, darkness, and the unknown to deliver something that will chill anyone to the bone. However, it fell kind of flat in terms of reception. There just aren't very many people who know about The Deep House, which is really a shame considering its one-of-a-kind premise.

The Deep House Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US Release Date June 30, 2021 Cast James Jagger , Camille Rowe Runtime 85 minutes Writers Alexandre Bustillo , Julien Maury , Rachel Parker

7 'Skinamarink' (2022)

Directed by Edward Ball

Image via IFC

Skinamarink may have a ridiculous title but don't be fooled by it because this movie comes straight out of a nightmare. The movie is director Edward Ball's feature film debut but bears all the hallmarks of a seasoned veteran. It makes brilliant use of its tight budget, for one, but also deals well in experimenting with concepts and shooting styles.

Story-wise, it's about two young children who awake one night to find that their father is missing, and so are certain things in the house. This goes beyond articles of clothing or small trinkets; entire windows and doors have disappeared, making the entire home feel familiar yet extremely hostile. News of Skinamarink's quality has mostly passed via internet recommendations and word of mouth, as the movie was leaked online after its premiere at South by Southwest and never saw a theatre release. It's sort of evolved into an underground phenomenon in the horror community, where it has found its niche. Skinamarink is truly terrifying and daring, a combination seldom seen in horror.

Skinamarink Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US Release Date January 13, 2023 Cast Jaime Hill , Dali Rose Tetreault , Ross Paul , Lucas Paul Runtime 100 minutes Writers Kyle Edward Ball

6 'Terrified' (2017)

Directed by Demián Rugna

Image via Aura Films

Terrified hails from Argentina and follows a group of people living within the same neighborhood, all of whom experience various paranormal events. This one is a bit different when it comes to haunted house flicks because it affects multiple dwellings rather than just one creepy mansion in the middle of nowhere. This ranges from hearing voices to having furniture move and shake on its own without any apparent explanation.

Terrified does not let up with its fear factor, creating new scenarios and setpieces to creep audiences out in a new way with every scene.

Critics were rather pleased with this film, deeming it to be like stepping into an actual haunted house attraction. It does not let up with its terror, creating new scenarios and setpieces to creep audiences out in a new way with every scene, keeping viewers on their toes the whole way through. Terrified remains one of the finest Latin-American horror films, but sadly, it's not very famous, especially outside of Argentina.

WATCH ON SHUDDER

5 'Deadstream' (2022)

Directed by Vanessa & Joseph Winter

Image via Shudder

Deadstream is a comedy-horror that pokes fun at some of the ridiculous things people will do online for fame. It follows Shawn (Joseph Winter), a disgraced internet celebrity who became famous by livestreaming videos of himself overcoming some of his biggest fears. However, one of these videos was extremely controversial, causing him to lose subscribers and partnerships. Desperate to get back on his feet, he conceives a huge publicity stunt to get back in the public eye: spend a night at the notorious and aptly named Death Manor, which is purportedly haunted and responsible for a series of unexplained deaths.

Deadstream makes effective use of a teeny-tiny budget and only two main cast members to deliver equal parts fear and amusement.

The manor is basically a giant red flag, so the audience can easily infer how the movie plays out. The movie itself has a really tongue-in-cheek sense of humor and makes effective use of a teeny-tiny budget and only two main cast members to deliver equal parts fear and amusement. It is a B-movie through and through, so it couldn't really compete with other horror movies that year, especially considering that it never had a theatre release. Still, Deadstream is a worthy horror effort that successfully blends classic chills with modern gimmicks.

WATCH ON SHUDDER

4 'House' (1977)

Directed by Nobuhiko Obayashi

Image via Toho

House is a Japanese comedy-horror movie that is arguably one of the most bonkers movies you'll ever see. It follows Gorgeous (Kimiko Ikegami), a young woman who is visiting her aunt with her friends. Upon arrival at their aunt's house, things start getting weird. Disembodied heads start flying through the air, and they are attacked by several household items possessed by a malevolent spirit. It sounds ridiculous, but there's something endearing about watching the characters getting attacked by killer mattresses and pianos.

Upon its release, it was a major failure. Only in recent years has it really been seen as the brilliant movie that it is. Many critics deemed it to be more than just a movie — it's a whole experience fraught with confusion, fear, and hilarity. It's not something that's for everybody, which is probably why it isn't more famous, but for those who are into the absurd, this is absolutely a horror movie you will love. It's not even in the "so-bad-it's-good" category because it is genuinely awesome. House is unafraid to be weird and unique, which can be a turnoff for some people.

House (1977) Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date July 30, 1977 Cast Kimiko Ikegami , Miki Jinbo , Ai Matubara , Kumiko Oba , Mieko Sato , Eriko Tanaka , Masayo Miyako , Yōko Minamida Runtime 88 Minutes Writers Chiho Katsura

3 'The Haunting' (1963)

Directed by Robert Wise

Image via Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

The Haunting is based on Shirley Jackson's acclaimed horror novel, The Haunting of Hill House. Today, the story is known for either the acclaimed horror miniseries or the awful 1999 movie. Sadly, the original 1963 film, arguably the most faithful adaptation of the story, has been sort of tossed aside.

It follows a paranormal investigator who invites a group of people to join him in examining the titular Hill House, which is reportedly haunted. Not only do they find that it is indeed haunted, but they uncover the sinister secrets and the bloody history contained within. The original film still stands as the better adaptation, retaining all of the original novel's societal themes and commentaries. Alas, it has sadly been swallowed up by other adaptations and is now rarely spoken about.

The Haunting (1963) Release Date August 22, 1963 Cast Julie Harris , Claire Bloom , Richard Johnson , Russ Tamblyn , Fay Compton , Rosalie Crutchley , Lois Maxwell , Valentine Dyall Runtime 112 Minutes Writers Nelson Gidding , Shirley Jackson

Watch on Tubi

2 'Under the Shadow' (2016)

Directed by Babak Anvari

Image via Vertical Entertainment & XYZ Films

Under the Shadow is an Iranian movie that takes place during the War of the Cities in the 1980s. Amidst constant bombardment and airstrikes, a mother named Shideh (Narges Rashidi) and her daughter, Dorsa (Avin Manshadi), are trapped in their home. They meet a little boy who is "mute" but still tells Dorsa about the tale of the Djinn, a demon-like figure in Islam. From this point on, the Djinn begins haunting Shideh and Dorsa's besieged home, turning their one haven in the war into a living nightmare.

Under the Shadow was a smash hit with critics, but it seems that it isn't really talked about all that often. It's got an interesting concept, along with some really philosophical questions. For example, is the Djinn even real, or is it just a PTSD-fuelled hallucination? It's ambiguous and brilliantly done despite some clichés here and there. It's also an excellent blend of both the war and horror genres, which makes it feel so fresh and new.

Under the Shadow Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US Release Date October 7, 2016 Cast Narges Rashidi , Avin Manshadi , Bobby Naderi , Arash Marandi Runtime 84 minutes

1 'The Woman in Black' (1989)

Directed by Herbert Wise

Image via Central Independent Television

The Woman in Black is a made-for-television movie based on a novel of the same name by Susan Hill. The story concerns Arthur (Adrian Rawlins), a professional executor who travels to the infamous Eel Marsh House in rural England to settle the will of the owner, who has recently passed away. Within the mansion, he encounters the ghostly presence of the eponymous Woman in Black (Pauline Moran), but she is no ordinary ghost; anytime someone sees her, she descends on the town and causes tragedy, often resulting in the death of a villager.

The Woman in Black's atmospheric chills and overwhelming dread make it one of the best supernatural horror movies of the '80s.

The original has been pushed aside by its more famous counterpart, 2012's The Woman in Black, starring Daniel Radcliffe as Arthur. The remake is solid, but it certainly doesn't hold a floating candle to the original. Sure, the production value may not be as high, and the ghost herself doesn't feel quite so sinister, but its atmospheric chills and overwhelming dread make it one of the best supernatural horror movies of the '80s. It holds a score of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, and it deserves it; The Woman in Black is a true hidden gem that deserves more attention.

RENT ON AMAZON

NEXT: 20 Best Paranormal Movies That Will Haunt You in Your Sleep