During a press tour for horror-comedy Haunted Mansion, Jamie Lee Curtis talked to Collider and revealed that, even though it may sound surprising, at this point in her career that are still things in a movie set that she’s experiencing for the first time. The Academy Award winner singled out the use of motion capture, which she got a chance to do in the new Disney movie.

During the interview, Curtis told Perri Nemiroff that, in order to bring her onscreen ghost Madam Leota to life, she had to do all the dots-in-the-face procedure of motion capture. She revealed that she had “never done any sort of motion capture stuff at all.” Curtis didn’t have to wear the mo-cap suit though, because they were only capturing her face movements. So they put a neck brace to hold her head still while she delivered her lines. She went on to comment on how she thinks this kind of technology and AI differ:

“The visual effects level is all technology. Once you know how to do that, it’s science. The performing part is not science, which is why AI will never work because emotions are real and they come from human beings. They don’t come from machines. So to watch beautiful actors do that kind of work, under those circumstances, is something very impressive to me.”

Emotion Is Key If We're Going to "Beat" AI

As the interview progressed, Curtis clarified that, having starred in massive productions like the Halloween franchise and Academy Award-winning sci-fi comedy Everything Everywhere All At Once, she has done the green/blue screen several times, but the motion capture part of filmmaking is one she’d never had the chance to do.

Curtis also mentioned watching behind-the-scenes features of movies like Avatar and praised “the emotional work that these people are doing.” She also suggested that the work gets even more beautiful to contemplate once you consider that those actors need to conjure up a scene while “they’re just wearing suits with cameras all over them,” and caps it off by saying it’s “astonishing.”

Based on the iconic Disney theme park ride, Haunted Mansion centers around a woman and her son as they move into a house that’s chock-full of ghosts. The star-studded cast features Winona Ryder, Rosario Dawson, Jared Leto, Owen Wilson, Dan Levy, LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Hasan Minhaj and Danny DeVito.

Haunted Mansion premieres in theaters on July 28. You can watch the trailer below and the full interview in the player above: