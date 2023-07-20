You can always have a good time when watching Celebrity Family Feud, but we all know that it gets even better when host Steve Harvey pits comedians against each other. For this Sunday’s episode, the cast of Disney’s supernatural horror/comedy Haunted Mansion was invited to play, and Collider can now share with you a sneak peek of the upcoming episode.

The competition will feature Tiffany Haddish (Girls Trip), director Justin Simien (Dear White People) and other stars from the movie, as well as Marilu Henner (A Kismet Christmas). Like in every episode, they’ll have to guess some of the most frequent answers to questions and test their general knowledge in one-on-one rounds. Since their comedic timing is flawless, you can expect a lot of improvised answers that are bound to make you laugh out loud.

Celebrity Family Feud is Off to a Great Start This Season

The newest season of Celebrity Family Feud has just kicked off, but it already has brought along some excellent competitors. Season 10 started with the amazing pairing of the teen and adult cast of Yellowjackets, which for fans of the Showtime series represents one of the few situations in which you can see the full main cast together. Then, it was time for Neil Patrick Harris (How I Met Your Mother) and husband David Burtka (Uncoupled) to lead the teams formed by the drag queens from reality series Drag Me to Dinner – which included fan-favorites Bianca Del Rio, Manila Luzon, Symone, BenDeLaCreme and Willam.

If the name rings a bell, it's because Haunted Mansion is a movie based on the Disney theme park ride. Even though the source material may sound unusual for a movie, the lack of canon characters and stories make the possibilities endless, while events that mirror the mansion’s attractions can entertain viewers. The ride had already been transformed in a movie in 2003 starring Eddie Murphy (Coming 2 America). In the new version, a woman and her son move into a haunted house and enlist the help of a team to exorcise the spirits and make the place ghost-free.

The cast of Haunted Mansion also features LaKeith Stanfield (Atlanta), Owen Wilson (Loki), Danny DeVito (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia), Rosario Dawson (Ahsoka), Winona Ryder (Stranger Things), Dan Levy (Schitt's Creek), Jamie Lee Curtis (Knives Out) and Jared Leto (Morbius).

Haunted Mansion premieres in theaters on July 28. The Haunted Mansion cast episode from Celebrity Family Feud airs this Sunday, July 23. You can watch the sneak peek below: