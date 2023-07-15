Enter, foolish mortals and... meet some A-list celebrities?! That was the surprise that greeted guests last month at Disneyland Park in Anaheim when they were stunned to meet the stars of Haunted Mansion, the new film from Disney based off the attraction of the same name. Lakeith Stanfield, Owen Wilson and Jamie-Lee Curtis donned the uniforms worn by Disney Cast Members at the famous dark ride and welcomed guests before they took a ride on the 'doom buggies' inside.

The movie is directed by Justin Simien (known for his work on Dear White People and 2020's horror satire Bad Hair) and the plot sees a young boy and his mother seek assistance from alleged "spiritual experts" when they come to learn that their large manor home has been invaded by supernatural spirits. The cast also includes Tiffany Haddish, Danny DeVito, Rosario Dawson, Dan Levy and Jared Leto, who takes on the fan-favourite role of the urban legend, the Hat-Box Ghost.

The Haunted Mansion attraction first opened at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, on August 9, 1969, having long been a goal of Walt Disney to incorporate a "haunted house" for guests to the park to visit. Disney wanted a family-friendly experience that could combine spooky elements with humour, frights and whimsy. The Imagineers, Disney's team of creative designers, drew inspiration from different sources, such as the Winchester Mystery House, the Shipley-Lydecker House, and the Gothic Revival style of architecture.

Image via Disney

RELATED: Rosario Dawson and Owen Wilson Go on a Delightfully Scary Ride in New ‘Haunted Mansion’ Trailer

The Latest Theme Park Cinematic Experience

Taking the lead from one of Disney's iconic theme park attractions, the upcoming film holds the promise of incorporating the beloved ride's rich lore into an all-new storyline. Disney has previously explored their park's immersive experiences for theatrical projects, including the well-known 2003 adaptation of The Haunted Mansion.

Additionally, they successfully transformed their Pirates of the Caribbean attraction into a highly lucrative franchise, while also bringing The Country Bears (2002), Tomorrowland (2015), and Jungle Cruise (2021) to the big screen. News has also surfaced about an upcoming film based on the thrilling Big Thunder Mountain Railroad ride, which will be overseen by the directing pair of Bert & Bertie, known for their work on the Hawkeye (2021) series for Disney+.

Check out the trio having some spooky fun with the guests at Disneyland via the embedded tweet down below.