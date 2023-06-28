All cards are on the table ahead of the release of Disney's Haunted Mansion, as new posters have been released showcasing the film's characters. The film, directed by Justin Simien, boasts a star-studded cast featuring the likes of Rosario Dawson, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Danny DeVito, in the latest attempt to bring one of Disney's most iconic theme park attractions to the big screen, following 2003's critical misfire with the Eddie Murphy vehicle, The Haunted Mansion.

The upcoming film sees Dawson star as Gabbie, a single mother who moves into a mansion with her son (played by Chase W. Dillon) after buying it a steal price, only to soon learn that all is not what it seems. When the house's ghostly entities make themselves known Gabbie must enlist the help of a team of supposed paranormal experts in the form of a priest (Owen Wilson), a tour guide (LaKeith Stanfield), a medium (Tiffany Haddish), who must unite to rid Gabbie's home of its unwelcome guests. Joining them in the cast is Danny DeVito as paranormal enthusiast and professor Bruce, alongside stars such as Dan Levy, Jared Leto, Hasan Minhaj, and Winona Ryder.

Far from the first time Disney have looked to their theme parks for inspiration, Haunted Mansion joins the likes of the Pirates of the Caribbean series, The Country Bears, Tomorrowland, and Jungle Cruise as an adaption of one the company's staple attractions. Another classic ride, Big Thuder Mountain, is also being taken to the big screen, with Hawkeye directors Bert and Bertie at the helm, produced by LuckyChap Entertainment and Scott Free. Few would be as equip to bring the experience of Disney's iconic scare ride to theaters, as Simien previously worked at Disneyland as a cast member. He takes over as the film's director from Guillermo Del Toro, who was originally set to lead the project. He is still credited with writing the film's screenplay however, as well as serving as an executive producer on the film.

Will the Film be an Improvement?

The upcoming film isn't the first time the mansion has come to theaters, as 2003 saw the release of The Haunted Mansion. Starring Murphy alongside Jennifer Tilly, the movie was a hit at the box office, though spooked critics, receiving a largely negative critical reception. That film's failings aren't lost on Simien, who told Entertainment Weekly that he "had a little bit of beef with the first film", and was looking to that film "mostly to see how easy it would be to go awry in certain spots" while working on the upcoming project, in hopes of ensuring an improvement.

