Collider is thrilled to bring you a first look at this exclusive clip of LaKeith Stanfield in Haunted Mansion as he enters the iconic Stretching Room in Walt Disney's famously spooky house. The clip first made its debut at this weekend's San Diego Comic-Con where Collider's editor-in-chief Steve Weintraub is hosting a panel entitled "Directors on Directing" in the famous Hall H alongside directors Louis Leterrier (Fast X), Gareth Edwards (Rogue One, The Creator, Godzilla) and Justin Simien, the director of Haunted Mansion itself.

The Stretching Room in the Haunted Mansion attraction is one of the most memorable and endearing features of the ride, and it serves multiple purposes. It's not a typical static room but an elevator-style chamber that seemingly stretches upward, creating a sense of disorientation and anticipation for what's to come, but also serves as an introduction to the storyline of the ride, which is of vital importance — particularly to the Disney Imagineers who design these rides.

The film centers on a mother and son portrayed by Rosario Dawson and Chase W. Dillon. Together, they assemble a team of so-called paranormal experts, including Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, and Danny DeVito, to confront the malevolent supernatural entities that haunt their home. Alongside this talented cast, Jamie-Lee Curtis takes on the role of the iconic character Madame Leota from the ride itself, while Jared Leto portrays the cult favourite Hat Box Ghost. The project is helmed by Simien, with the screenplay penned by Katie Dippold. Producing the movie are Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich, while Nick Reynolds and Tom Peitzman serve as executive producers.

Sliding Doors or Stretching Walls?

Through the clever use of stretching portraits and narration, the room tells the backstory of the mansion's haunted residents and brings on that looming sense of dread and anticipation for the rest of the attraction. The stretching portraits themselves are brilliantly designed, and their transformations are visually impressive. The artwork was created by the legendary Disney Imagineer Marc Davis, and each portrait features clever and extremely funny depictions of the characters' fates.

And of course, probably most importantly of all, the accompanying audio narration brings the guests those famous words that people travel thousands of miles just to hear once, as the Ghost Host tells you: "Welcome, foolish mortals, to the Haunted Mansion."

Haunted Mansion is due for release theatrically on July 28. Check out the exclusive clip down below: