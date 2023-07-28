The Big Picture "Welcome, Foolish Mortals." The film begins with a direct nod to the famous line from the Haunted Mansion attraction, giving hardcore Disney fans an instant connection to the ride.

Jo Koy Cameo. Actor and comedian Jo Koy makes an appearance as the bartender, adding a touch of familiarity and humor to the film.

The Mansion Itself. The iconic Haunted Mansion location is filled with recognizable details and ghosts, adding depth and authenticity to the film's adaptation of the attraction.

Disney's latest adaptation of one of the company's most popular theme park attractions is finally here, with Haunted Mansion now haunting theaters near you. Director Justin Simien, who once worked at Disneyland himself, delivers a film jam-packed with easter eggs and references to the iconic ride. While the heroes of the 2023 film are finding out how to defeat the dreaded Hatbox Ghost (Jared Leto), hardcore Disney fans are bound to recognize plenty of nods to the ride that inspired it all.

To find out about any references and Easter eggs you may have missed while these grim-grinning ghosts were socializing in Haunted Mansion. If you haven't seen the film yet, beware of full spoilers and hurry back once you've seen it.

"Welcome, Foolish Mortals"

The first line from Haunted Mansion is a direct nod to the first line of the attraction. Through a brief introductory narration from Madame Leota (Jamie Lee Curtis), we hear her utter the words "Welcome, foolish mortals". These are the exact same words that the "Ghost Host" from the Disneyland attraction says when audiences enter the Mansion.

Jo Koy Cameo

When we meet the present-day hungover version of the film's hero, Ben Matthias (LaKeith Stanfield), we see the bartender is played by a familiar face. Actor and stand-up comedian Jo Koy, plays the bartender of the place Ben is drowning his sorrows, with the Easter Sunday star telling him to get his life together.

The Mansion Itself

Obviously, the actual location where the film takes place is an Easter egg itself. The titular mansion is filled to the brim with all sorts of recognizable locations and familiar ghosts. When Gabbie (Rosario Dawson) and Travis (Chase Dillon) arrive at the Mansion for the first time, we even see that the angle from where they enter is identical to that of the ride at Disneyland California.

"You'll Be Back..."

Gabbie and Travis' first night at the mansion doesn't exactly go well. They find themselves haunted and pursued by a ghost in knight's armor and the bloodthirsty apparition of a ghost bride. They think when they drive away that'll be the end of it, but they are bid farewell by the Hatbox Ghost, who ominously says "You'll be back." That appears to be a clear play on the words "Hurry back," which is what Constance Hatchaway says at the end of the ride.

Hitchhiking Ghosts

One of the most interesting ideas that Haunted Mansion introduces is how it utilizes the famous Hitchhiking Ghosts from the attraction. Towards the end of the ride, a mirror effect shows that guests have picked up an uninvited guest, with projections of ghosts appearing to be between their seats. In the Haunted Mansion film, anyone who enters the Mansion and then tries to leave will do so with a ghost attached to their hip. We also see ghosts that look much closer to the hitchhikers from the ride when Ben is in the graveyard sequence.

Statues That Follow You

When Gabbie is showing Ben around the Mansion, one of the items she shows him is a bust-style statue. She says the creepy frowning head will subtly follow her and Travis around when they look at it. The ride also has statues like this, and follows guests via an optical illusion.

Familiar Paintings

In the same hallway from the ride that features the spooky busts, there are also an array of paintings that change briefly at the crack of lightning. The film features some of these paintings, with one standout being the one featuring a woman briefly transforming into a cat.

The Séance Room

One of the first main rooms we get a good look at in the Haunted Mansion movie is the séance room. This is the place where Madame Leota conducts her rituals. We see her perform one in the movie, but not as a crystal ball head as in the ride, where she summons the various apparitions that populate the ride.

Doom Buggy Chairs

Guests on the Haunted Mansion ride take their tour via vehicles referred to as "Doom Buggies". While we don't really see one of them in the film, the extravagant chair that Harriet (Tiffany Haddish) sits in looks remarkably similar to the iconic ride vehicle. The similarities increase when Hatbox takes control of the chair and sends Harriet hurdling toward the street.

Floating Candelabra and Endless Hallways

Another famous visual from the ride is the floating candelabra, which can be seen levitating in a hallway with no end. Not only do Ben and his companions see the floating candelabra, but they also frequently end up in impossible hallways.

Constance Hatchaway

Apart from ole Hatbox, there's really only one other ghost who is just as notorious and feared in the lore of the Haunted Mansion. That individual is Constance Hatchaway, a mysterious ghost who resides in the attic. As she smiles in her wedding gown and wields an axe, it's implied that she's hacked off a few of her former husbands. When Ben goes into the attic in the movie to find Madame Leota, he gets into a very close shave with the infamous bride, though she's noticeably more zombie-looking than she is in the ride.

999 Happy Haunts (and room for one more)

The grand plan of the dreaded Hatbox Ghost provides an in-universe explanation for another quote from the ride. The ride tells us that there are 999 Happy Haunts within the Haunted Mansion, with the guest implied to be a potential 1,000th tenant. The film explains why this is, as the Hatbox Ghost is trying to imprison 1,000 souls in the hallowed halls. If he succeeds, he'll be able to wreak havoc on the rest of the world.

The Ballroom

Ben's trip to the ghost realm allows him to see some of the festivities the ghosts get up to when they're not being pursued by Hatbox. The ghosts he sees in the grand dining room are identical to the ones on the ride, featuring several dancers, an organ player, a drunkard swinging from the chandelier, and more.

The Hatbox Ghost

We've mentioned the Hatbox Ghost a lot already, but who exactly is he? Well, before becoming the main antagonist of the 2023 film, Hatbox was infamous to Disney fans for other reasons. An animatronic version of the infamous ghost existed when the ride first opened but was promptly removed shortly after its grand opening because the special effect did not work as intended. Hatbox wouldn't return to the Disneyland California attraction until 2015.

William Gracey

The catalyst for the haunted events in Haunted Mansion is the house's former owner, William Gracey (J.R. Aducci). Gracey isn't just a character from the lore of the ride, but he's also someone we saw in the last cinematic adaptation. In 2003's The Haunted Mansion, Gracey is played by Nathaniel Parker and, much like the one seen in the 2023 film, is trying to reunite with his late wife.

The Stretching Room

In one of the few rooms that the group thought was safe, the living area that Ben and Travis are in begins stretching before their very eyes, with the doors and windows disappearing. It's a clear nod to the opening of the Haunted Mansion ride, where guests descend into the main attraction as their narrator introduces them all. Also present are the four paintings that reveal more as the room stretches.

Winona Ryder and Dan Levy Cameos

When Ben, Travis, and Kent (Owen Wilson) go to Hatbox's old stomping ground to find answers, they come into contact with two big celebrity cameos. The first is Beetlejuice and Stranger Things icon Winona Ryder, who plays a tour guide of the estate. She's shortly joined by another guide played by Schitt's Creek stand-out, Dan Levy.

Morbidly Funny Tombstones

Travis heads into the underbelly of Hatbox's old home to find his hat, and its there where he finds the buried victims of the dreaded serial killer. Hatbox even took the time to make gravestones for all these poor souls, and they all have rather morbid and sarcastic names. They also look awfully reminiscent to the ones outside the Haunted Mansion ride that guests can view while waiting in line.

'It's a Small World' Theme

Once Travis succeeds in getting the hat, we also get another Disney Parks reference, though one that doesn't pertain to the Haunted Mansion. When Ben and the group sneak out of the house, they see Vic (Dan Levy) entertaining the other guests with a piano. The tune playing is "It's a Small World After All," which comes from the nearby Disney attraction, It's a Small World.

"Grim-Grinning Ghosts"

Speaking of catchy amusement park theme songs, the orchestral version of "Grim-Grinning Ghosts" can be heard throughout the film. It isn't until the final scene that we finally get to hear the version of the song with lyrics, and it's just as delightfully fun as you'd expect it to be.