The Big Picture Funko Pop! collectors can look forward to adding characters from Disney's Haunted Mansion to their collection, including the villainous Hatbox Ghost.

The figures are based on the recent film adaptation of the classic Disney ride, and include Madame Leota and the hitchhiking ghosts.

The Hatbox Ghost Funko Pop! figure is set to be released this month, with the rest of the collection coming out in November.

Funko Pop! collectors will soon be able to add several of the 999 ghosts from Disney's Haunted Mansion to their collection. Funko (via Entertainment Earth) has unveiled several Pop! figures of characters from the recent film adaptation of the classic Disney Parks ride. All the figures are about 3.75 inches tall with most of the Pop! figures scheduled to be released in November.

Hatbox Ghost who was played by Jared Leto, will be one of the ghosts getting a Funko Pop! In the film, the Hatbox Ghost was the main villain who Ben Matthias (LaKeith Stanfield), and the rest of the main characters had to try and defeat. Unlike the rest of the figures, the Hatbox Ghost Funko Pop! is set to be released this month.

Another Pop! figure from the film, Madame Leota, is who was played by Jamie Lee Curtis. Although most fans of the ride and films know her as the head in a glass ball, the figure is based on her appearance from before she became trapped inside the ball. In the film, Madame Leota went on to help the main characters defeat the Hatbox Ghost. The other figures are Phineas, Ezra nd Gus – a trio known as the hitchhiking ghosts. In the Disney Parks ride, guests are warned to avoid the hitchhiking ghosts so that they don't follow them home. The trio made a cameo appearance together in the recent film.

Close

Along with Stanfield's Ben Matthias, the recent Haunted Mansion movie starred several new characters created for the film. Rosario Dawson plays Gabbie, the owner of the mansion who recently moved into her new home with her young son Travis (Chase W. Dillon). Along with Ben, Gabbie turns to Father Kent (Owen Wilson), a psychic named Harriet (Tiffany Hadish), and a college professor named Bruce Davis (Danny DeVito) to help her remove the ghosts from the mansion.

Disney's Multiple Adaptations of The Haunted Mansion Ride

Just like Pirates of the Caribbean, Disney has adapted The Haunted Mansion ride several times in the past 20 years. A film adaptation directed by Rob Minkoff was released in 2003, which starred Eddie Murphy. In the film, Madame Leota was played by Jennifer Tilly. The ride was also parodied by the Muppets in the Halloween television special Muppets Haunted Mansion, which was released on Disney+ in 2021.

The Hatbox Ghost figure is scheduled to be released in August, while the rest of the Haunted Mansion Funko Pop! figures are set to be released in November. Follow the links to purchase Hatbox Ghost, Madame Leota, Phineas, Ezra, and Gus, and in the meantime, check out a trailer for the recent Haunted Mansion film below: