Disney's Haunted Mansion has been continuing a recent trend of box office disappointments for the House of Mouse. However, the horror comedy film has finally passed a major milestone at the ticket booth, as the project has now generated $100 million at the global box office. According to the most recent figures, Haunted Mansion has brought in $64 million at the domestic box office and $36 million internationally, finally hitting the triple-digit mark after its sixth weekend in theaters. Despite underperforming in the United States, the film is still doing well in a number of other territories. Haunted Mansion's push past $100 million was aided by the film opening this weekend in Japan, one of the last major international markets to receive the project. In its opening three days in Japan, Haunted Mansion earned an estimated $3.2 million and was the country's highest-grossing film of the weekend. This beat the Japanese openings of both Paramount's Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves earlier this year and Sony's Ghostbusters: Afterlife in 2021.

The film also had strong holdover weekends in the United Kingdom and France, where it earned $1.2 million and $1.8 million, respectively. The former's strengthening British box office weekend was likely aided by the U.K.'s National Cinema Day on September 2, during which participating theaters across the country saw significantly reduced ticket prices.

'Haunted Mansion' Faced Steep Competition at the Summer Box Office

Haunted Mansion was likely destined to face an uphill battle, given that it opened in the U.S. on July 28, just one week after Universal's Oppenheimer and Warner Bros.' Barbie. The well-documented "Barbenheimer" phenomenon has been charged with reinvigorating cinema and helped push the American summer box office past $4 billion for the first time since 2019. Along with competition from other decently-performing summer flicks like Paramount's Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, combined with the fact that the film was released months prior to the Halloween "spooky season," it's not hard to see why Haunted Mansion has come up short at the box office.

While the film still has a ways to go to recoup its budget, one thing that Haunted Mansion does have going for it is the staying power of an A-list cast. Based on the Disney Parks attraction of the same name, Haunted Mansion stars LaKeith Stanfield as an astrophysicist who is sent to investigate ghostly happenings at the recently purchased mansion of Rosario Dawson and discovers there may be more to the manor than meets the eye. Haunted Mansion also stars Owen Wilson, Jamie Lee Curtis, Tiffany Haddish, Danny DeVito, and Jared Leto as the voice of the film's antagonist, the Hatbox Ghost. Haunted Mansion was directed by Justin Simien from a screenplay by Katie Dippold, with Simien telling Collider the filming process was "truly a bonding, fun, familial experience." The film was a joint production between Walt Disney Studios and Rideback, with the latter's Jonathan Eirich and Dan Lin producing.

