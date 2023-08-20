The Big Picture Despite its connection to a beloved Disneyland attraction, Haunted Mansion is underperforming at the global box office.

The film follows a young woman and her son who are trapped in a haunted mansion, and they enlist the help of a "priest" and a group of individuals to break the curse.

While the movie has earned $85 million worldwide, the majority of the box office revenue comes from the United States and Canada. Its performance in upcoming international markets remains uncertain.

A few weeks after its debut in theaters, the global box office for Haunted Mansion continues to underperform for Disney. Justin Simien's comedy based on the classic Disneyland attraction of the same name has managed to earn $85 million all over the world; but with its reported budget coming at a $150 million price tag, the movie might end up giving investors a different type of scare. While previous attempts at bringing Disneyland attractions to life, such as the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, or the more recent Jungle Cruise, turned out to be success stories, the same can't be said about the mansion filled with ghosts.

The plot of the film follows Gabbie (Rosario Dawson), a young woman trying to raise her only son on her own. After recent tragedies deeply affected her family, Gabbie finds a relatively cheap mansion in the middle of New Orleans, believing that the house could turn out to be her new home. While her son, Travis (Chase W. Dillon) might find it hard to fall asleep while living in the clearly haunted place, Gabbie wants to believe that this could mean a fresh start for the both of them. But when the mansion inevitably traps them inside with a curse, they must reach out for help.

The first solution Gabbie finds is getting a priest involved, but the only one she could find turns out to not be a priest at all. "Father" Kent (Owen Wilson) does his best at trying to understand how to break the curse that's keeping all of them inside the house, but he soon realizes that he has no idea what he's doing. After thinking about their next step, the group recruits Ben Matthias (LaKeith Stanfield), Harriet (Tiffany Haddish) and Bruce (Danny DeVito) to figure out how to get rid of the curse once and for all. However, the Hat Box Ghost (Jared Leto) won't allow his prisoners to escape so easily, considering he'sgetting close to being able to escape the premises of the mansion.

Haunted Mansion's Performance Around the World

Out of the $85 million total the movie has managed to earn at the box office, $59 million come from the United States and Canada while $26 million came from international audiences. The international markets that have shown more interest for repeated viewings have been France and the United Kingdom, keeping impressive holds from one weekend to the next. While Haunted Mansion has yet to premiere in Italy, Australia and Japan, it seems unlikely for the extra territories to help the film's underwhelming performance; however, that remains to be seen.

