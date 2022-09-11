As this year's D23 Expo nears its end, theme park fanatics can rejoice as a beloved character will be making its way to Disney World after years of speculation following a recent announcement. In a tweet via the official Disney Parks Twitter page, it has been confirmed as The Hatbox Ghost will debut at Disney World's Haunted Mansion attraction at Magic Kingdom in 2023.

The tweet, which reads, "It’s happening! The Hatbox Ghost will materialize at the Haunted Mansion in 2023 in Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort! 👻 #D23Expo," also features an image of the iconic ghoul in his Victorian-era attire as he stares at the camera with a creepy smile, holding a cane and his signature hatbox.

The Hatbox Ghost first made his debut in the Haunted Mansion during the ride's initial opening at Disneyland with a vanishing head gimmick, which would then reappear in the hatbox. However, shortly after the debut of the theme park attraction, Disney quickly removed the character due to the vanishing effect not functioning very well during its sequence of the ride. Despite his brief appearance, The Hatbox Ghost gained a cult status among the theme park community due to his striking character design, appearing in various merchandise and other forms of media related to the attraction.

Image via Walt Disney Studios

RELATED: 'The Haunted Mansion' Presents a Bountiful Cast of Characters in D23 Exclusive Trailer

With the character remaining one of the most iconic features of the attraction, it came as no surprise to many when Disney officially announced that he would be returning to scare a new generation of park attendees. After many years of hiatus, the character made a triumphant to the original Disneyland attraction in 2015, which was well received by fans. Now with the character debuting at the Haunted Mansion attraction at Walt Disney World after years of speculation and fan pressure, the Hatbox Ghost will continue to offer park guests some fun thrills they will never forget.

It appears to be a good time for fans of the ride as, alongside the debut of the Hatbox Ghost, The Haunted Mansion will receive a brand-new film adaptation of the same name starring Rosario Dawson, LaKeith Stanfield, Owen Wilson, Winona Ryder, Dan Levy, and Danny Devito. Jamie Lee Curtis is set to play Madame Leota and Jared Leto will also star in the film, with reports stating that he is set to play none other than the Hatbox Ghost himself.

The Hatbox Ghost debuts at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom in 2023. Check the official trailer for Muppets Haunted Mansion, which features Fozzie Bear as the iconic ghost, below: