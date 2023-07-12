The Hatbox Ghost is a legendary character associated with Disneyland's iconic Haunted Mansion attraction, and the ghost—portrayed by Jared Leto—will soon appear in Disney's upcoming Haunted Mansion movie. Despite The Hatbox Ghost's popularity, the ghost has never had an actual backstory, despite the character's "birth" in 1969, but all of that is about to change.

The history of The Hatbox Ghost is as fascinating as it is niche, and it has become a subject of interest among many Disney enthusiasts. It was conceived as an eerie, unsettling figure that would add an extra scare to the Haunted Mansion attraction when it first opened at Disneyland Park in California in 1969. The film's director, Justin Simien, who will appear at Collider's "Directors on Directing" Panel in Hall H at this year's San Diego Comic-Con, recently sat down with Perri Nemiroff to discuss, among many things, working with Leto in order to come up with where the character had come from, his motivations, and just what kind of life he may have lived.

The initial design featured a ghostly figure holding a hatbox in one hand and a head in the other but was removed for technical issues soon after. The illusion was meant to show the Hatbox Ghost's head disappearing from its body and reappearing inside the hatbox. However, due to lighting and timing problems, the effect did not work well and so the Hatbox Ghost said goodbye almost as soon as he arrived, without even getting a name. Simien spoke to this piece of lore, explaining:

"First of all, when we first started talking about the character, we had a real in-depth series of conversations about where this guy is from, what he is thinking. Because he starts off as a visual sight gag on this ride that doesn’t even have a name. Eventually, fans start calling him The Hatbox Ghost, and now he’s canon."

Simien went on to explain that Leto wanted to find an accent and a personality for the ghost, even going so far as to develop how he would treat others, being petty and playing tricks, and losing himself in the voice role to the point that some may struggle to even recognize him. He explained:

"So you have some things to go off of but not really a lot else, you know? Down to not just the accent but the way in which he savors certain kinds of words, we came up with a character that really does delight in putting people down and being as petty as possible, and doing so in the most elaborate fashion. So, we had a lot of fun. We played with the dialogue that we had, but we just played. There were long stretches of Jared just talking. As we’re trying to figure out, “Well, how does he laugh? What does he make fun of about people? What are his favorite syllables?” We spent a lot of time in the weeds on that and I think it really shows. I mean, you would never know it was Jared Leto unless someone told you. That’s how complete a character it is. It’s really thoughtful and delightful, and I thought it was really fun."

What Is the History Behind the Hatbox Ghost?

Despite its brief appearance, The Hatbox Ghost gained a cult following among Disney fans. Various legends and stories circulated about the ghost, and its fleeting appearance created an air of mystery and intrigue as generations came and went. The Hatbox Ghost became a sort of urban legend among Haunted Mansion enthusiasts, adding to its mythos.

In 2015, however, Disneyland announced the return of the Hatbox Ghost to the Haunted Mansion. With advancements in technology, the updated version of the Hatbox Ghost was able to achieve the intended effect flawlessly. The Hatbox Ghost has become an iconic and beloved part of Disneyland's Haunted Mansion lore. Its history, removal, and eventual return have contributed to the character's mystique, making it a cherished part of Disney Park history.

All of you foolish mortals can check out the official trailer for Haunted Mansion below and the interview above, before the film apparates its way to theatres on July 28: