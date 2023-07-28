Of all the 999 happy haunts in Disney's Haunted Mansion, by far one of the most notorious is the dreaded Hatbox Ghost. As illustrated in the legendary amusement park attraction, most of the Mansion's residents are spooky yet harmless. With the exception of the homicidal bride, most of the ghosts present really are happy haunts, like the prophetic Madame Leota, the musical stone head quintet, and the hitchhiking specters looking for a ride.

However, the Hatbox Ghost has been something of an enigma ever since the ride's inception. Not just because his motivations and desires are largely unclear in the ride itself but also because the legendary specter has been absent from the ride he's from for the majority of its lifecycle. Now, not only is ol Hatbox a major point of said Disneyland attraction, but he's also the main villain of the 2023 feature film.

The Hatbox Ghost Was a Technical Nightmare for Disneyland's 'Haunted Mansion' Ride

The Haunted Mansion attraction opened its doors for the first time on August 9th, 1969 in Disneyland California, almost 15 years after the park opened in 1955. While the ride would open three months after the passing of company CEO Walt Disney, ideas for the ride began and evolved long before the park even opened. Being a horror attraction in a theme park primarily marketed towards families, Disneyland Imagineers had the admittedly difficult task of making characters and effects that were spooky without being overly frightening to younger theme park attendees.

One of these characters, the Hatbox Ghost, certainly is one of the creepier entities in the popular attraction, looking noticeably more skeletal than most of the other residents of the possessed manor. Greeting guests with a malicious grin on his decomposed face, the Hatbox Ghost was originally placed in the attic section of the ride. Interestingly enough, that's in very close proximity to another infamous character from the ride, The Bride, who is not so subtly implied to have murdered her mortal husband with an ax. Given that the character's whole gimmick is that he can take off his head at will, perhaps Hatbox was The Bride's husband and eventual victim.

As with most if not all amusement park attractions, Haunted Mansion has undergone many updates and changes over the years, but the Hatbox Ghost is one of the original haunts. However, that's really only half true. While yes, the Hatbox Ghost was created for the original rendition of the ride and appeared on opening day, the animatronic ghost suddenly vanished from the ride without a trace. Quite the spooky occurrence on an already spooky ride. Why did this happen? Where did the specter go? Perhaps, was the Hatbox Ghost from the Haunted Mansion actually haunted?

Eh, nothing that exciting we're sorry to say. The truth is the special effects intended to bring the Hatbox Ghost to the afterlife just did not work as intended. The character's initial intent was to have the ghost's head alternate from his body into the hatbox they carried, hence the name. It's an ambitious effect to pull off, especially for the 1960s, but within the months of the attraction's opening, it was clear that the effect wasn't working. As a result, the Hatbox Ghost was removed from the attraction entirely, with the leftover parts being presumably placed into storage or utilized for other rides and experiences.

The Hatbox Ghost Still Became an Icon Despite Only Existing for Months

The Haunted Mansion still was a massive success for Disneyland California, becoming one of the most popular and iconic original attractions ever devised by the entertainment company. While the most famous characters became the ones who had always been a part of the attraction, the Hatbox Ghost was still commonly referenced in other Disney material. The most abundant example of that is park merchandise like pins, shirts, etc.

The character appeared in a cameo capacity in the occasional cartoon series, such as briefly appearing in the animated variety show House of Mouse. Several comics have also been made about Disney attractions over the years, occasionally trying to flesh out the world and backstory of the rides and characters, and Hatbox would also appear as a major character in the Marvel-run Disney Kingdoms comics. Finally, the Hatbox Ghost was played by Fozzie Bear in Muppets Haunted Mansion, who is particularly creepy not because he's a ghost, but because the Disney+ Halloween special gives Fozzie teeth. In fact, really that whole special is weirdly scary (Google old man Gonzo from Muppet Haunted Mansion at your own risk).

The Hatbox Ghost Returned to Disneyland in 2015

On April 10, 2015, hardcore Disney parks fans were ecstatic to learn that the elusive Hatbox Ghost would be officially returning to Disneyland California. Technology has come a very long way since 1969, and now the character could finally perform as it was initially intended when the ride first opened. Now located just outside the attic section of the ride, riders can now watch as the Hatbox Ghost seamlessly pulls off its signature trick of placing its disembodied head in a box. It would then be later announced at the D23 Expo in 2022 that Hatbox would also be haunting the Haunted Mansion in Disney World Florida at the ride's location within the Magic Kingdom.

The Hatbox Ghost is a Shadowy Villain in 'Haunted Mansion' 2023

The marketing for 2023's Haunted Mansion film, which is the second live-action feature adaptation of the ride after 2003's The Haunted Mansion starring Eddie Murphy, has made very clear that the main villain of this story will be the Hatbox Ghost (played by Jared Leto). As highlighted by the character of Kent (Owen Wilson), this remarkably sinister version of Hatbox is "a ghost that haunts other ghosts." If the various heroes of this new adventure ever hope to escape this terrifying abode, they'll need to find a way to defeat this mysterious, maniacal, and horrifying foe.