She may be known as Hollywood’s most notorious scream queen but Halloween final girl Jamie Lee Curtis is gearing up to give audiences a scream of their own in Disney’s Haunted Mansion. Starring in the studio’s second time around on the fan-favorite ride-turned-feature, a new photo shows Curtis' medium Madame Leota in her iconic crystal ball.

Entertainment Weekly has shared a new image of Curtis in the upcoming and if you thought her wigs in the Halloween movies were wild, just wait until you get a glimpse of Curtis’ new doo as the spiritual conduit. With her face caked with makeup which includes a thinly penned brow line, vibrantly red lipstick, and purple eyeshadow for days, the Everything Everywhere All at Once star’s noggin floats freely inside of her crystal ball home. With smoke rising from the bottom, a blue haze fills the glass alongside Madame Leota’s electrifying hair. For those hoping that the movie will stay true to the beloved attraction, this image of the medium is promising as it’s almost an exact replica of what riders spot during their travels on the Doom Buggies.

Along with implementing Madame Leota, Haunted Mansion will also stick closely to much of the ride’s lore while also forming a new story in the process. In the film, Rosario Dawson stars as Gabbie, a single mother who finds the deal of a lifetime through the too-good-to-be-true purchase of a sprawling mansion in New Orleans. Quickly discovering why the home was such a steal, she and her son discover that their new residence is haunted by an array of spirits. With the help of a team of professionals including a priest played by Owen Wilson, a historian played by Danny DeVito, a psychic played by Tiffany Haddish, and a paranormal expert played by Lakeith Stanfield, Gabbie will try to expel the spirits or live among them peacefully.

Who’s Behind Haunted Mansion?

Dear White People creator Justin Simien directs the title from a screenplay written by Katie Dippold (Ghostbusters). Casting no one but the most notable names in Hollywood, the film also stars Winona Ryder, Hasan Minhaj, Dan Levy, and Jared Leto. After the Eddie Murphy-led 2003 adaptation, which also starred Jennifer Tilly, Marsha Thomason, Terence Stamp, and Wallace Shawn, was a bust for the studio, they’re ready to resurrect it and give it another shot to screen among the living on July 28.

