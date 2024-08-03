The Big Picture Justin Simien reveals mixed feelings about Disney's Haunted Mansion release & reception in a candid interview with Collider's Christina Radish.

Despite critical feedback, Simien is proud of audience scores & the film's portrayal of a nuanced relationship between a Black man and a fatherless child.

Simien remains undeterred by challenges, ready to apply lessons learned from Haunted Mansion to future large-scale projects.

In an insightful interview with Collider's Christina Radish, director Justin Simien shared his thoughts on the release and reception of Disney's Haunted Mansion, providing an honest look at the highs and lows of the filmmaking experience. Simien, who has also been promoting his MGM+ docuseries Hollywood Black, spoke openly about the mixed emotions surrounding the film's journey. Reflecting on the project, Simien expressed a range of feelings. The release coincided with the SAG-AFTRA strike, complicating promotional efforts and casting a shadow over the film's debut, and Simien noted how difficult promoting it was at the time in his response.

"I have some mixed feelings about it, to be honest. I’m really proud of myself, as a person, in that process. It was extremely difficult. When the release came, there was just a lot of conversation that was difficult to be in the middle of."

Justin Simien Is Still Proud of 'Haunted Mansion'

Image via Disney

Despite the critical feedback, which Simien acknowledged was tough to digest, he found solace in the positive audience reception. "I’m really proud of the audience scores of that movie," he emphasized. Simien took particular pride in how test screenings helped shape the final product, stating, "We would have these test screenings, and I was able to vocalize what people were reacting to and nudge the production towards those directions."

Addressing the broader metrics of success, Simien offered a thoughtful perspective. "There’s gotta be a conversation between my own personal metric for success and what society or culture deems a success," he said, acknowledging the complexity of gauging a project's impact. He expressed particular pride in the film's portrayal of a nuanced relationship between a Black man and a fatherless child, the sort of story he felt was important and underrepresented.

"Whatever people might say about the film, even folks who really enjoyed it and were entertained by it, I’m so proud that there is a movie out there where there’s a relationship between a Black man who is struggling to feel his feelings. The movie hinges on him being able to feel his feelings and connect with a kid that doesn’t have a dad, that needs somebody to take care of him and look after him. That might seem very small, but that’s not a narrative that is common out there, and that speaks to my heart and my soul and the things I need from stories."

While acknowledging the difficulties and the less-than-ideal outcomes, Simien remains undeterred about tackling large-scale projects in the future. "I’m in no way, shape, or form intimidated by a budget that size and a production schedule that long," he asserted. He remains optimistic and ready to apply the lessons learned from Haunted Mansion to future endeavors.

