Jamie Lee Curtis is ready to join the cautionary tale about one of Disney's spookiest rides, as she is set to star in Haunted Mansion as Madame Leota. Surrounded by many other peculiar characters, Madame Leota will stand out from the cast of the upcoming movie for a reason you might not expect. During a recent interview with Collider's Perri Nemiroff, the actress spoke about how her character was actually a big fan of the Real Housewives. While her love for the reality television series wouldn't be what could be expected from a character featured in spooky story, here's what Jamie Lee Curtis had to say about the fascinating character trait:

"I think she’s watching Real Housewives of all of the cities. You know, Beverly Hills, New York, Atlanta. I think she’s binging. I think she’s a bit of a binger. I mean, I’m fine on my own for a minute, but she’s in there for a hundred years. I think reality TV is her jam."

Madame Leota lives inside a crystal ball, and her condition is not even the worst one when it comes to the fate that the characters living inside the titular house have suffered. In Justin Simien's upcoming adventure for the whole family, Gabbie (Rosario Dawson) is looking for a new life for herself and her children, and when she finds a very cheap house in the middle of nowhere, she thinks she has found an ideal opportunity for growth. However, she will quickly realize that she was wrong, and that her new home is actually haunted by a large amount of restless souls. Gabbie will be forced to contact a priest played by Owen Wilson to help her solve the mysteries hidden within the walls of the mansion.

It's not hard to imagine why Leota loves to watch the reality series where a group of well-positioned women get to know each other, taking into account how she's had an entire century without anything to do inside the crystal ball she finds herself trapped in. But the character will need to take a break from watching Real Housewives when Gabbie and her family move into the mansion. Madame Leota will help other monsters, such as the Hatbox Ghost (Jared Leto), to either scare their new guests in order to make them leave, or trap them forever inside the walls of what they thought would be their happy home.

Disney's Theme Park Frenzy

Haunted Mansion is just the latest title to be featured in Disney's attempts at bringing their most iconic theme park attractions to life through feature films. Just a couple of years ago, Jungle Cruise tried to lure audiences back into theatres after the pandemic when it was released in 2021. Looking forward to the future, Taika Waititi is currently developing a movie based on the Tower of Terror, another frightening attraction based on the concept of a hotel that hides a terrible secret inside its beautiful premises. Scarlett Johansson is attached to star in the upcoming adaptation, setting the stage for another possible blockbuster for the company.

