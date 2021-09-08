Owen Wilson's relationship with Disney continues as he has officially joined the remake of The Haunted Mansion, per The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, hot off the Marvel Disney+ series Loki, is joining Tiffany Haddish and LaKeith Stanfield, who have been previously cast in the project. The Haunted Mansion is said to include an ensemble cast, highlighting a family's stay at the scary estate which brims with colorful characters. There has been no official word yet on any of the roles for either of the three actors.

Wilson has been making somewhat of a comeback recently. He starred in the Amazon Prime original film Bliss earlier this year with Salma Hayek. The French Dispatch will be releasing later this fall, where Wilson will work once again with director Wes Anderson, marking their eighth collaboration. He's also set to star in the comedy Marry Me for Universal, where he will play a random concert attendee that a Latin pop star (played by Jennifer Lopez) decides to marry. Marry Me is being directed by Kat Coiro (The Mick, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia) for a theatrical release in February 2022.

Justin Simien, who has been announced to be serving as the creator and writer for the Lando series for Disney+, and previously directed Dear White People and Bad Hair will be directing The Haunted Mansion. Katie Dippold (MadTV, The Heat) will be writing the screenplay. 2019's Aladdin producers, Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich, will be producing under their Rideback label. The film first gained steam a year ago when Dippold was announced as the writer, and production is looking to start in Atlanta next month.

No word has been given yet on a release date for The Haunted Mansion, though with production ramping up quickly and the studio having just had a hit with another movie based on a theme park ride with Jungle Cruise, this film is clearly a priority for the studio.

