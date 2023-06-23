The classic Disney ride is haunting its way back to the big screen with the release of Haunted Mansion this summer. As anticipation for the upcoming film continues to build momentum, Walt Disney Studios has revealed a brand-new featurette from the movie, which showcases plenty of new footage alongside a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the production.

“In Haunted Mansion, I wanted everything to feel as if it came right off of the ride,” said director Justin Simien. “What we wanted to do was preserve the details that fans remembered and expand the universe around them.” Featuring chilling new footage of the film’s spooky spirits, such as the Hatbox Ghost, played by Jared Leto, the film is definitely shaping up to be a worthy adaptation of the ride, which could be bolstered by its talented cast. “For me, the secret of this movie was always going to be the ensemble,” Simien added.

The ride previously received its first film adaptation with the Eddie Murphy-starring flick in 2003. However, while that film served as a family-friendly outing, the latest iteration of the classic ride will be aiming for older audiences with a PG-13 rating, adding plenty of scares with darker imagery. “It’s a unique story with moments of levity and fun, and there’s a lot of scares as well,” said LaKeith Stanfield about the film’s tone. Whether the film will stand out as a worthy adaptation of the ride remains to be seen. But if the footage provided so far is any indication, audiences may be in for a thrilling cinematic experience this summer.

Who Will Be Starring in Haunted Mansion?

Despite having already received a film adaptation, the featurette does promise that the upcoming movie will stand out and serve as a bigger tribute to the original ride. Additional plot details of Haunted Mansion remain under wraps, but the film will center on a woman and her son, who enlist a group of paranormal experts to rid their new home from the presence of ghosts and phantoms alike. Rosario Dawson stars in the upcoming movie alongside LaKeith, with Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, Chase W. Dillon, Daniel Levy, Leto, and Jamie Lee Curtis, who plays the classic character Madame Leota. Simien directs the film, with the screenplay written by Katie Dippold. Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich produce the project, with Nick Reynolds and Tom Peitzman attached as executive producers.

Haunted Mansion frightens its way into theaters on July 28. Check out the official featurette for the upcoming film below.