Disney’s Haunted Mansion is one feature that’ll add some much-needed spooky mystery to this summer. The movie is set to excite the fans of the ride as well as the casual moviegoers alike with its intrigue, ghosts, and plot inspired by the famous theme park ride. As we near the release marketing for the feature has ramped up teasing the audience with various looks and teasers, and a new look has been released by Total Film.

The image sees Rosario Dawson, Owen Wilson, Tiffany Hadish, and Danny DeVito all staring at a computer screen, and going by Dawson’s worried look, it feels like they are looking for some important answers. The movie has an ensemble cast and each member plays a different kind of “expert” who has arrived to help Dawson help get rid of the ghosts of the mansion. With its fun premise and strong on-screen talent, this feature will be a spooky ride and a laugh riot in equal measure.

What to Expect from Haunted Mansion

Based on the popular Disney ride, the story is a blend of ride mythology and a fresh perspective. Dawson plays Gabbie, a single mom, who buys a cheap mansion in New Orleans. What she and her young son thought was good fortune turns into misery as they realize their new home is haunted. To help her get rid of the paranormal being, Gabbie calls for several experts to help.

So, expect a lot of jump scares and a story that’ll tug at our hearts at its core as director Justin Simien previously explained, though it's a ‘ride movie’ it “also strikes this unexpectedly personal chord.” With its iconic visuals, surprisingly deep lore, versatile characters, and nostalgic factor, the movie should have something for everyone. The previously released trailers give a good sense of the horrors at hand and fans are quite willing to get on the ride.

Along with Dawson, the movie also stars LaKieth Stanfield as Ben, a paranormal tour guide, Chase Dillon as Travis, Gabbie's son, Haddish as Harriet, a psychic, Wilson as Kent, a priest, DeVito as Bruce, a historian, Jamie Lee Curtis as Madame Leota, Jared Leto as the Hatbox Ghost, and Hasan Minhaj as a sketch artist. Furthermore, Dan Levy and Winona Ryder have been cast in undisclosed roles.

The Haunted Mansion is set to be released on July 28.