A new adaptation of the classic Disney ride is heading to the big screen this summer, and it looks like younger audiences may want to sit out of this one. Disney's highly anticipated Haunted Mansion film is confirmed to be rated PG-13 for "some thematic elements and scary action."

The film's official rating may come as a surprise to many, as most releases under the Disney label typically fall under the G-to-PG category. However, there have been notable examples of exceptions to this, with the most popular being the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise alongside recent flicks such as Cruella, Mulan, and Jungle Cruise. While the previous on-screen adaptation of the ride, starring Eddie Murphy, only managed to score a PG rating, the latest iteration of the story is aiming to provide more than just a few laughs this summer, and fittingly so for a film featuring ghosts and phantoms alike.

Directed by Justin Simien, Haunted Mansion centers on a mother and son, played by Rosario Dawson and Chase W. Dillon, who move into an old mansion in New Orleans. However, their new home ends up becoming more than they bargained for when they soon discover it is inhabited by ghosts. With the help of a paranormal expert (LaKeith Stanfield), a psychic (Tiffany Haddish), a priest (Owen Wilson), and a historian (Danny DeVito), the ragtag group of characters must team up to face the haunting terror that awaits them. With an exciting premise bolstered by a now-confirmed PG-13 rating, audiences are likely in for a terrifying treat this summer.

More Classic Disney Rides Are Soon Coming to the Big Screen

Following the success of Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, it comes as no surprise that the company would try to tap into other adaptations of their classic theme park attractions. While several other attempts have seen mixed results, with examples including Tomorrowland and Jungle Cruise, Disney remains committed to spearheading more films in the future. Alongside the eventual release of their second attempt at Haunted Mansion this summer, a film adaptation of Tower of Terror, starring Scarlett Johansson, is also in the works alongside Big Thunder Mountain from Hawkeye directors Bert and Bertie. However, with no additional details revealed since their announcements, no word yet on when those films will be released. Be sure to stay tuned for further updates from Disney's upcoming releases.

Haunted Mansion scares its way into theaters on July 28. Check out the official trailer for the upcoming film below.