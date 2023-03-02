Disney is bringing back the classic theme park ride to haunt audiences on the big screen. Following the debut of the film's first trailer, Disney has officially revealed a brand-new poster for Haunted Mansion, which invites audiences to join the movie's star-studded cast in the midst of a spooky tale.

The poster itself features the appearance of Rosario Dawson, who stars in the film as Gabbie, a single mother to Travis (Chase Dillon), who is also seen standing alongside her. Illuminating the image is LaKeith Stanfield as paranormal expert Ben Matthias, who holds a dimly lit lantern up a flight of stairs, followed by Owen Wilson as Kent, the priest, Tiffany Haddish as Harriet the psychic, and Danny DeVito as Bruce, a college professor. Though absent from the poster, the trailer also featured first looks at Jared Leto as the Hatbox ghost and Jamie Lee Curtis as Madame Leota.

Similar to the official trailer, the poster effectively captures each individual personality of the characters, who could all serve as an interesting contrast from one another. Alongside the appearance of the film's cast, the poster perfectly captures the creepy atmosphere of the classic Disney attraction, with Victorian-era decor entombed in creepy cobwebs and dimly lit settings. With nostalgic imagery bolstered by a cast of talented actors, Haunted Mansion could be the perfect spooky treat for fans when it haunts its way into theaters this summer.

Image via Disney

RELATED: Look Alive, Foolish Mortals, The First Trailer for Disney's ‘Haunted Mansion’ Is Online

“As a lifelong fan of the Haunted Mansion attraction, I’m beyond excited to share the teaser trailer for our new film adaptation featuring an incredible cast. Our team has worked tirelessly to create a scary, funny and cinematic otherworldly adventure for both new and die-hard fans to enjoy! I can’t wait for audiences to experience this big screen version of the iconic Disney attraction,” director Justin Simien said about the release of the first trailer accompanied by the new poster.

The release of the film follows Disney's resurge in interest in adapting their classic attractions for the big screen with recent releases, including Jungle Cruise in 2021. However, it isn't the first time Disney adapted the classic theme park ride to the big screen. Many may remember the Eddie Murphy-starring film, which debuted in theaters in 2003 to negative reviews from critics. Whether Haunted Mansion will resonate with audiences at the box office a second time around remains to be seen, but if the official trailer is any indication, the film will, at the very least, offer a wild ride to experience.

Haunted Mansion spooks its way into theaters on July 28. Check out the official poster for the upcoming horror comedy below.