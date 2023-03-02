After a few release date changes over the past few months, Disney's new live-action The Haunted Mansion preparing to haunt theaters in just a few months on July 28. To prepare for the upcoming theatrical release, Disney has released the first trailer for the latest take on the popular Disney theme park ride of the same name.

The new Haunted Mansion is the second adaptation of from theme park attraction to big-screen film, following in the footsteps of the 2003 film of the same name that starred Eddie Murphy, Terence Stamp, Nathaniel Parker, Marsha Thomason, and Jennifer Tilly as well as fellow attraction-turned-movie Pirates of the Caribbean, which went on to be a major blockbuster success, spawning a beloved film series. The new film stars Rosario Dawson as single mother Gabbie who purchases a mansion in New Orleans that has a strangely low price tag. Once her and her son move into their new home, the affordability of the house quickly becomes clear as it is haunted (as the name of the film would suggest). In order to combat these spirits and put a stop to these hauntings, Gabbie puts together a team of "specialists" including a priest played by Owen Wilson, a psychic played by Tiffany Haddish, a historian played by Danny DeVito, and a paranormal expert played by Lakeith Stanfield.

The brand-new trailer for The Haunting Mansion introduces us to the new setting and the team, showcasing familiar haunts from the classic attraction, including the Hatbox Ghost, the organ player, and even what looks to be the attic bride, better known as Constance Hatchaway, haunting the home's new owners. Even the iconic Stretching Room, part of the infamous themed queue for the attraction which features ghoulish portraits of the house's former owners, makes a brief appearance.

Image via Disney

Justin Simien (Dear White People, Bad Hair) serves as the director of the new Haunted Mansion, adapting a screenplay penned by Katie Dippold (The Heat, Ghostbusters). The all-star cast also features Dan Levy, Winona Ryder, Hasan Minhaj, Jared Leto, and the iconic final girl herself, and Jamie Lee Curtis, as Madame Leota.

The Haunted Mansion is set to be released on July 28. You can check out the new trailer for the upcoming film down below.