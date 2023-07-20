Collider is excited to exclusively reveal a brand-new poster for the upcoming Haunted Mansion film adaptation, featuring the Hatbox Ghost (Jared Leto), who is ready to scare away an innocent family. The poster will be available exclusively at Collider's Directors on Directing panel tomorrow at San Diego Comic-Con, which the film's director Justin Simien will be part of.

Haunted Mansion is based on the beloved Disneyland Parks ride, through which enchanted hallways, possessed artifacts, and an enormous residence filled with dark secrets, make it extremely hard for the new residents to leave the dangerous mansion alive. Halloween is arriving early on the big screen this year, as audiences follow Gabbie (Rosario Dawson) and her family's experience with the ghosts and ghouls of their new home. After finding an oddly cheap mansion on the market, she quickly realizes that her family isn't alone in their new house. In fact, there are multiple spirits—including those with evil intentions—that want to scare them away. To prevent the ghost from harming her family, Gabbie seeks the help of a few unusual members of her community, which sparks a spooky adventure designed for the whole family to enjoy.

The Hatbox Ghost is one of the most fascinating ghosts belonging to the Haunted Mansion. When speaking with Collider prior to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, Justin Simien spoke about Leto's process for becoming the iconic haunt, explaining:

"So you have some things to go off of but not really a lot else, you know? Down to not just the accent but the way in which he savors certain kinds of words, we came up with a character that really does delight in putting people down and being as petty as possible, and doing so in the most elaborate fashion. So, we had a lot of fun. We played with the dialogue that we had, but we just played. There were long stretches of Jared just talking. As we’re trying to figure out, “Well, how does he laugh? What does he make fun of about people? What are his favorite syllables?” We spent a lot of time in the weeds on that and I think it really shows. I mean, you would never know it was Jared Leto unless someone told you. That’s how complete a character it is. It’s really thoughtful and delightful, and I thought it was really fun."

Theme Park Fever is Rampaging Across the Studio

Haunted Mansion is the latest film to adapt one of Disney's popular theme park attractions. Jungle Cruise took Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt on a dangerous adventure, and in a few years, we will reportedly be treated to a film based on the iconic Tower of Terror, which will unite Taika Waititi and Scarlett Johansson. It's all part of Disney's efforts to capitalize on their existing IP, and we're more than excited to see these beloved rides come to life!

You can check out the stunning exclusive poster for Haunted Mansion below, before the movie opens in theaters on July 28: