Strap in for a scare ride with the upcoming film Haunted Mansion, based upon the fan favorite attraction from Disney's various theme parks. The latest film to draw inspiration from the company's catalog of iconic rides, Haunted Mansion is led by an all-star cast featuring the likes of Rosario Dawson, LaKeith Stanfield, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVitio and Jamie Lee Curtis, though it isn't the first time the property has hit the big screen. The ride was last adapted to film for 2003's The Haunted Mansion, led by Eddie Murphy, though that project landed with a critical thud. Fans will be wondering, then, does the newest effort improve upon its predecessor?

Directed by Justin Simien, the new film sees Dawson star as a single mother named Gabbie who moves into a mansion after buying it at a steal, before quickly learning she shares her home with an unwanted paranormal presence. Gabbie must then enlist the help of a team of supposed professionals, made up of a tour guide, a phychic, a priest, and a historian in an attempt to rid the house of her unwelcome ghostly guests.

This is by no means the first time Disney have tried their hand at bringing their theme park attractions to the big screen, having seen great success with the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. However, the studio's last trip to the mansion proved less fruitful. While the 2003 film certainly didn't scare off audiences from visiting theaters, earning over $182 million worldwide off the back of its $90 million budget, the film did seem to spook critics - The Haunted Mansion earned a frighteningly low score of just 14% on review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes. This wasn't lost on Simien, who told Entertainment Weekly that he had looked to that film "mostly to see how easy it would be to go awry in certain spots." As the first reactions to the new film begin to pour in, critics shared their thoughts on how successful Simien was in learning from history's mistakes.

What Do Critics Think of Haunted Mansion?

Collider's Steve Weintraub said The Haunted Mansion was a great family film that would scare kids and amuse adults, and praised Simien and screenwriter Katie Dippold for their work.

Critic Laura Sirikul called it a fun watch that at times tried too hard to be deep, but was otherwise had good scares for kids, and was full of Easter eggs for Disney fans. POC Culture's Ron Seoul-Oh called it a love letter to the ride, and said the cast was "outstanding," though went on to add that the plot itself felt "bloated."

While echoing others' mentions of laughs and jump scares, Variety's Jazz Tangcay added that the film was also an unexpected study in loss and grief, and the better adaptation of the iconic Disney ride. Nightmarish Conjuring's Shannon McGrew also praised the film's handling of the themes of grief and loss, saying that Dippold's writing infused the story with heart. The Wrap's Kristen Lopez also enjoyed the film's treatment of grief, while singling out the VFX and score as well.

While The Direct's Russ Milheim enjoyed how much of a love letter the film was to the original ride, he also noted that the film "falters" throughout its runtime.

Haunted Mansion hits theaters on July 28. Check out the trailer below: