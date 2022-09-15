Looks like the move-in date for Disney's film about a certain scary mansion is going to be pushed back a few months. Disney has just announced the release dates for several of their upcoming projects including Inside Out 2, Mufasa: The Lion King, the CG prequel to the 2019 film, and the live-action remake of Snow White, among others. Joining this list of newly announced release dates is a change to the previously scheduled debut of the live-action The Haunted Mansion film. The movie, which recently received a trailer at D23, is having its release date moved from March 10, 2023, to August 11, 2023.

The upcoming film will star Rosario Dawson as Gabbie, a single mother who purchases a shockingly affordable mansion for her and her son in New Orleans. The reason for the mansion's price? Its haunted... of course. In order to deal with this supernatural abode, Gabbie gathers a group to help her deal with the hauntings. This team consists of a priest played by Owen Wilson, a psychic played by Tiffany Haddish, a historian played by Danny DeVito, and a paranormal expert played by Lakeith Stanfield.

This is not the first time that Disney has made a film out of one of their theme park attractions, with the Pirates of the Caribbean being a major blockbuster success, spawning a beloved film series that consisted of six movies. This is also not the first time that The Haunted Mansion is getting the cinematic treatment, with this upcoming 2023 outing being a reboot of sorts for the property after the first The Haunted Mansion was released 20 years ago and starred Eddie Murphy, Terence Stamp, Nathaniel Parker, Marsha Thomason, and Jennifer Tilly.

Image via Walt Disney Studios

The 2023 rendition of The Haunted Mansion is being directed by Justin Simien (Dear White People, Bad Hair) and written by Katie Dippold (The Heat, Ghostbusters). Joining the previously announced starring cast members, Other cast members that will be appearing in the film include Dan Levy, Danny DeVito, Winona Ryder, Hasan Minhaj, Jared Leto, who will reportedly play the iconic character from the Disneyland attraction that the film is based on, the Hatbox Ghost, and the iconic final girl herself, Jamie Lee Curtis, as Madame Leota.

The Haunted Mansion is currently scheduled to be released on August 11, 2023. In the meantime, you can watch the trailer for the 2003 film adaptation below: