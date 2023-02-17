Moving is always the worst, whether it be from house to house or premiere date to premiere date. At least with the latest release change for Disney's new live-action The Haunted Mansion, it means that we won't need to wait as long for the film to hit screens. Thew new film has had its release date moved up from its previously announced August 11, 2023 to July 28, 2023.

This is the second time that the film has received a change in release date, as it was moved from its original slated launch of March 10, 2023, to the previously mentioned August date. Unlike that change, this new release will actually give us the chance to see the new film based on the popular Disney ride a few weeks earlier than before, rather than having to wait many more months. Along with The Haunted Mansion, The Marvels, the follow-up to 2019's Captain Marvel starring Brie Larson, is also getting a new premiere date, as the MCU film has been delayed to November 10, with Haunted Mansion taking its original spot. This continues a string of changes in the MCU calendar, as the super-franchise saw several changes back in October 2022, as well as more recent reports of possible delays to the upcoming Disney+ series Echo and Ironheart.

This is also not the first time that The Haunted Mansion is getting the cinematic treatment, after the first The Haunted Mansion was released 20 years ago and starred Eddie Murphy, Terence Stamp, Nathaniel Parker, Marsha Thomason, and Jennifer Tilly. These films are based on the Disney theme park ride of the same name. The new film is set to follow in the footsteps of the original 2003 film, as well as fellow theme park attraction turned film Pirates of the Caribbean, which also debuted in 2003 and went on to be a major blockbuster success, spawning a beloved film series.

What is the 2023 Haunted Mansion Film About?

2023's The Haunted Mansion tells the story of a single mother named Gabbie, played by Rosario Dawson, who purchases a shockingly affordable mansion for her and her son in New Orleans. It isn't too long after moving in that she finds out the reason for the low price was because the home harbored a secret: It's haunted. So, Gabbie decides to gather a group to help her in order to deal with these spirits and hauntings. This team consists of a priest played by Owen Wilson, a psychic played by Tiffany Haddish, a historian played by Danny DeVito, and a paranormal expert played by Lakeith Stanfield. The film is directed by Justin Simien (Dear White People, Bad Hair) with a screenplay penned by Katie Dippold (The Heat, Ghostbusters). Joining the previously mentioned starring cast members, the film will also feature Dan Levy, Danny DeVito, Winona Ryder, Hasan Minhaj, Jared Leto, who will reportedly play the iconic Hatbox Ghost, and the iconic final girl herself, Jamie Lee Curtis, as Madame Leota.

The Haunted Mansion is now scheduled to be released on July 28, 2023.