There’s no Disney ride as beloved as the Haunted Mansion. The franchise is full of iconic ghouls and demons of the night, but now Spirit Halloween is giving Disney fans the opportunity to make their living space their own kind of Haunted Mansion with a new line of spooky decor. This collection has been revealed ahead of Disney's second attempt at a live-action adaptation which has finally made its way to theaters.

The new collection includes signs for the Crown and Old Woman Ghosts, decor panels, a light-up lantern globe, a tabletop skull, Madame Leota 4-Sided Votive Holder, and the Hitchhiking Ghosts Side Steppers 3-Pack. If your home needs even more morbid goodness for the upcoming Halloween season there's also a Haunted Mansion themed table cloth to complete every spooky Fall meal. Spirit Halloween has been the one-stop shop for all things horror and this isn’t the first time the famous blood-soaked retailer has teamed up with Disney. Iconic Halloween brands for the family friendly company like Hocus Pocus and The Nightmare Before Christmas also have a major presence in Spirit’s rich genre catalog. Non-Disney franchises you can find at Spirit Halloween include Halloween, Friday the 13th, A Nightmare on Elm Street, Trick r’ Treat, and Stranger Things.

What’s Haunted Mansion About?

The latest reboot has the classic set up of a mother (Rosario Dawson) and her young son moving into a seemingly innocent home. However, unexplainable scary things start happening in their new house which causes them to reach out to a priest (Owen Wilson) for help. With a failed paranormal investigator (LaKeith Stanfield), psychic (Tiffany Haddish), and a wacky historian (Danny DeVito) by the priest’s side, they try to expel the ghouls of this Haunted Mansion for good.

While Disney buried this film in the heart of a crowded Summer movie season, this version of Haunted Mansion seems to have righted the wrongs of the original 2003 adaptation. From all accounts this is an extremely fun, heartfelt, and equally spooky film for the whole family to enjoy. Disney is finally embracing their slightly darker, horror-esc, side while capturing the chilling magic of the ride and then some. Although the low Rotten Tomatoes score would tell you otherwise.

However, even with that critical context, it’s still puzzling why Disney would release a film like this in the Summer rather than closer to Halloween. Especially, with Barbie and Oppenheimer looking to do even more historic damage in their second weekend. It certainly does feel like Disney left Haunted Mansion for dead which if that is indeed the case, this legendary ride deserves better. It's even more baffling when you consider the star-studded ensemble cast that surrounds this particular adaptation.

When is Haunted Mansion’s Decor Collection Releasing?

Haunted Mansion's entire new Spirit Halloween collection is releasing in August, but you can preview it on their site. However, if your horror loving heart can’t wait, you can view Spirit’s previously released Disney collection on their website. You can also read Collider’s own review of Haunted Mansion here and view its trailer down below.