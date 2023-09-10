The Big Picture Disney's Haunted Mansion, a movie adaptation of the Disneyland attraction, will be available for streaming on Disney+ starting October 4.

Viewers can now experience the thrilling adventure within the comfort of their homes.

The movie follows Gabbie, a mother who moves into a haunted house with her son and recruits a team to put an end to the hauntings once and for all.

As Halloween approaches, it'll be time for audiences to head right back into one of Disney's scariest attractions. The company has announced that Haunted Mansion, the adaptation which brought the classic Disneyland attraction to the big screen, will be available for streaming on Disney+ starting on October 4. After a disappointing run in theaters, viewers will be able to experience the thrilling adventure within the comfort of their homes. The Hat Box Ghost (Jared Leto) is on a mission that will determine the future of the world, and there's only one unconventional team left to stop him.

The story of the movie follows Gabbie (Rosario Dawson), a mother who has to raise her son on her own after the tragic passing of her husband. After finding a relatively cheap property in New Orleans, she quickly moves in with her son, only to discover that the house isn't what it appeared to be. Filled with ghosts and ghouls around every corner, the mansion won't allow Gabbie and her son to leave for long, with the curse following them wherever they attempted to escape to. Knowing it was time to confront the building and everything included with it, Gabbie finds a team to help her put an end to the hauntings once and for all.

The rest of the major characters were there to help out the new owners of the mansion, and the studio chose many different comedic talents to help Gabbie with her particular problem. Owen Wilson portrays Kent, a man who pretends to be a priest to both provide people with hope and to get an extra income form unsuspecting customers. On the other hand, LaKeith Stanfield plays another of the main characters of this story, with Ben Matthias being an astrophysicist who lost every sense of hope and motivation after his wife passed away.

Image via Disney

New Life on Streaming

When Haunted Mansion premiered in theaters over the course of the summer, it didn't have the impact the studio intended it to, only scoring $24 million at the domestic box office during its opening weekend. And unlike Elemental, this movie couldn't prove to be something that found its audience along the way, meaning that Disney had spent a considerable budget on a project that wouldn't be able to get it back. However, Haunted Mansion's performance could resemble what happened to Encanto, with the animated tale not making an impact in theaters, but becoming extremely popular when it was made available for streaming.

Haunted Mansion arrives to Disney+ on October 4.