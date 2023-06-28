Spooky season arrives early this year as Disney’s Haunted Mansion is slated to be released later this summer. As tickets for the upcoming horror comedy go on sale, the official Disney Twitter account has revealed a brand-new teaser for the film, showcasing a terrifying journey through a house of ghostly horrors.

The teaser features brand-new footage of Jared Leto as the Hatbox Ghost, a classic character from the original ride, now with a creepier upgrade. Given what has been showcased in the trailers so far, the mysterious phantom is shaping up to be a potentially memorable villain with his unique design and haunting voice. There’s no denying that the Haunted Mansion remains one of the most iconic Disney rides, and the teaser pays tribute to it with neon-colored ghosts with some subtle scares and an overall sense of fun rounded out by its talented cast.

Haunted Mansion is no stranger to the big screen as the classic ride first received its film adaptation in 2003 starring Eddie Murphy. However, while that film served as a more family-friendly take on the story, the latest adaptation will be targeting older viewers with its PG-13 rating, joining the likes of Pirates of the Caribbean and Jungle Cruise. Whether the film will similarly resonate with audiences remains to be seen, but with a July 28 debut in theaters, it won’t be long before they embark on a spooky experience on the big screen.

Image via Disney

RELATED: 'Haunted Mansion' Tickets Are on Sale Now

An All-Star Cast Round Out the Latest Take on the Classic Disney Ride

Additional plot details on the upcoming Disney production remain under wraps for now, but the film will center on a mother and son, played by Rosario Dawson and Chase W. Dillon, who recruits a team of so-called paranormal experts, which include LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, and Danny DeVito, in an attempt to rid their home from the supernatural entities that haunt it. Alongside the aforementioned cast, Jamie Lee Curtis will also be starring in the film as the classic character Madame Leota. Justin Simien directs the project, with its screenplay written by Katie Dippold. Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich produce the movie, with Nick Reynolds and Tom Peitzman attached as executive producers.

Tickets for Haunted Mansion are now on sale. The film scares its way into theaters on July 28, with early access screenings set to take place on July 26 at AMC theaters nationwide. Check out the brand-new teaser for the upcoming movie below.