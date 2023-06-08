We are less than two months away from Disney’s new Haunted Mansion as the movie based on the beloved ride is set to spook fans this summer on the big screen. The ensemble cast, creepy house, and its numerous ghosts are set to conjure a feature, fans won't want to miss. Now Disney has released a new teaser hinting at some of the horrors within the titular mansion.

The brief clips see Gabbie (Rosario Dawson) welcoming Ben (LaKieth Stanfield), a paranormal tour guide, into the mansion and giving the warning that “Once you come inside the house, everything changes.” We then see a plethora of ghosts terrifying the guests, in various jump-scare moments. One should brace themselves to hear a lot of screaming when Haunted Mansion comes to theaters just like the ride experience.

What Is Haunted Mansion About?

The movie is based on a mix of the mythology of the ride itself and a new original story. When a single mother and her son find a cheap mansion in New Orleans, what they thought was their good fortune turns into a terrifying experience as they find out their new home is haunted. To tackle the ghosts, Gabbie assembles a team of experts to help her get rid of them creating ample moments that will scare as well as tickle you.

Justin Simien, director of the upcoming feature previously revealed, “It’s such a refreshing and funny take on a ‘ride movie’ that also strikes this unexpectedly personal chord.” So expect a lot of drama, and jump scares with a heartwarming story at its core. The delightful cast of Haunted Mansion adds another layer of mystery to the upcoming feature. The power-packed performers are playing some very intriguing characters.

Along with Dawson and Stanfield, the movie stars Chase Dillon as Travis, Gabbie's son, Tiffany Haddish as Harriet, a psychic, Owen Wilson as Kent, a priest, Danny DeVito as Bruce, a historian, Jamie Lee Curtis as Madame Leota, Jared Leto as the Hatbox Ghost, and Hasan Minhaj as a sketch artist. Furthermore, Dan Levy and Winona Ryder have been cast in undisclosed roles. This on-screen lineup is certain to evoke many emotions in the fans just like the wild ride.

The Haunted Mansion is set to be released on July 28. Check out the new teaser for the upcoming film down below.