As the release of Disney's Haunted Mansion draws nearer, fans can strap themselves in for a ride as tickets for the film are now on sale. The new film, which stars the likes of Rosario Dawson, LaKeith Stanfield, Danny DeVito, and Jamie Lee Curtis, is the latest cinematic effort from Disney to draw inspiration from the company's collection of iconic theme park attractions, following in the footsteps of titles such as The Country Bears, Tomorrowland, Jungle Cruise, and of course, the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

The new film sees Dawson's character, a single mother names Gabbie, move into a mansion after purchasing it at a discounted price. However, Gabbie soon comes to realize that - you guessed it - her new home is haunted by an unwelcoming ghostly presence, leading her to enlist the help of a ragtag team of so-called paranormal experts in order to rid the house of the unwanted guests. That team is made up of a priest (Owen Wilson), a tour guide (Stanfield), a medium (Tiffany Haddish), who must work together in order to uncover the mansion's secrets. Also joining the star-studded cast is Jared Leto, Chase W. Dillon, Hasan Minhaj, Dan Levy, and Winona Ryder. Interestingly though, Ryder has yet to be featured in any of the promotional material to be released online, causing fans to speculate about her role in the film. One popular theory is that she will appear as Constance Hatchaway, otherwise known as The Bride, one of the original theme park ride's most iconic characters.

While the film is lead by some serious star power in front of the camera, it also has major talent behind the lens; director Justin Simien (Dear White People) has a closer relationship with the source material than most, having previously worked as a Disneyland cast member. However, Simien was not the initial director pegged to helm the project, as Oscar-winning filmmaker Guillermo Del Toro was originally slated to direct the film. While this would not come to pass, Del Toro is still credited as an executive producer, and with writing the film's screenplay alongside D. V. DeVincentis and Katie Dippold. Kris Bowers serves as the film's composer, while Jeffery Waldron is credited as cinematographer. Phillip J. Bartell is the film's editor, with production design by Darren Gilford, and costume design by Jeffery Kurland.

Return to the Mansion

This isn't the first time Disney have invited audiences to take a ride through the Haunted Mansion on the big screen however, as the ride last saw a cinematic adaption in 2003, in the Eddie Murphy-led The Haunted Mansion. That film was a hit at the box office, earning $182.3 million against its $90 million budget, however fared less favorably with critics, receiving generally negative reviews. Time will tell whether the new film will be met with a less frightful reception, as it haunts its way into theaters on July 28.

