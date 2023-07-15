Disney fans have a new look at how the Haunted Mansion ride at Walt Disney World inspired the upcoming movie adaptation. Walt Disney World has released a new video showing Haunted Mansion star Rosario Dawson giving a tour of the ride. In the video, Dawson points out what parts of the ride made it into the film. The Haunted Mansion movie is scheduled to be released on July 28.

One part of the Disney World attraction featured in the video is the stretching room, which can also be seen in the trailers for the film. At the attraction, guests are brought into the stretching room before they go on the actual ride. In the room, visitors see multiple portraits of people. However, as the room stretches, more surprising details about the people in the portraits are revealed. The video also features Madame Leota, a character from the ride who will be played by Jamie Lee Curtis in the film. Madame Leota was previously played by Jennifer Tilly in The Haunted Mansion movie from 2003. The video also features some of the ride's most popular ghost characters, including the hitchhiking ghosts that appear towards the end of the attraction.

Dawson plays Gabbie in the Haunted Mansion movie. In the film, Gabbie and her son Travis (Chase W. Dillon) move into the mansion. However, they soon discover that their new home is haunted. Gabbie then turns to a group of characters to help her remove the unwanted spirits from her home. The group includes a tour guide (LaKeith Stanfield), a medium (Tiffany Haddish), a priest (Owen Wilson), and a college professor (Danny DeVito). The Justin Simien-directed film will also star Jared Leto as the Hatbox Ghost, a character from the Disneyland version of the ride. Although the character is currently not featured in the Walt Disney World version of the ride, he is set to be added this year.

Image via Disney

RELATED: 'Haunted Mansion' Makes The Hatbox Ghost More Than Just Another Happy Haunt

Disney's Other Movies Based on Park Rides

In the past two decades, Disney has released multiple films based on rides from their theme parks. The Haunted Mansion movie from 2003 was directed by Rob Minkoff and starred Eddie Murphy. The most well-known movies based on a Disney park ride are the Pirates of the Caribbean films, which star Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow. Since the series began in 2003, five Pirates of the Caribbean films have been released. A Jungle Cruise movie was released in 2021, which starred Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt.

Haunted Mansion is scheduled to be released on July 28. In the meantime, check out Dawson's tour of the Walt Disney World ride below: