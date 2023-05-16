This summer is about to get spooky, with Disney bringing one of their most iconic theme park rides to the big screen with Haunted Mansion. The upcoming project from Justin Simien will not be tied to the previous adaptation that featured Eddie Murphy in the lead role, opting for creating a completely new story with different characters. During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, the filmmaker talked about the elements from the Disneyland classic that were implemented into the production design of the upcoming film, like the stretching room that greets guests before they begin their journey:

We have this set piece in the middle of the movie that was really cool and we're trying all these things, and I'm like, 'Stretching room. That's the candy. That's the thing we're all looking for.'

In the upcoming movie, Rosario Dawson plays a single mother who moves into a surprisingly cheap mansion with her son. She would soon discover that the place is not what is seems, and it is actually filled with restless souls ready to threaten the family's life. She will need the help of anyone who can offer it in order to lift the curse, including a psychic played by Tiffany Haddish and a priest portrayed by Owen Wilson. The halls of the mansion are cursed with ancient history, including the classic tune featured in the original ride, "Grim Grinning Ghosts". Simien explains how the team integrated the song into the movie:

There are other musical cues, too, but you're hearing all these interpolations of 'Grim Grinning Ghosts.' Our composer, Kris Bowers, turned those simple phrases into one of the most lush, exciting movie scores I've heard," Simien observes, adding that the song goes through multiple renditions in the film, "extrapolating it through classical music, jazz age, and second line band" during the narrative.

The decorations and musical score aren't the only things that came straight from Disney's spookiest ride, with Jared Leto portraying one of the most recognizable characters from the journey. The Hatbox Ghost delivers on his peculiar name, with his ability to make his head completely disappear, while it can be seen in a box he carries in his hand. He will be one of several ghouls inhabiting the hall's of Gabbie's new house, which will look remarkably similar to its Disneyland counterpart. Simien also explained how it was important for him to keep the iconic facade:

The script firmly plants it in the New Orleans mansion. That's not to say there are not other mansions in the movie, I'll just say that. We got down to the point where we were obsessing over the angle you first see the mansion when you walk onto the ride in Disneyland, wanting to get just the angle right, when we see it through the gates and we see the pillars, that angle has to hit.

More Disneyland Adaptations Could See the Light of Day

If Haunted Mansion proves to be a success for the studio, they have plenty of material in store to bring their most recognizable attractions to theatres. A movie centered around the Twilight Zone's "Tower of Terror" is currently in development, with Taika Waititi attached to direct the project. The filmmaker is currently busy with the post-production process of Next Goal Wins, as well as the creation of the script for his upcoming Star Wars feature. Other than that, a film based on the "Big Thunder Mountain" roller coaster is still in its earliest stages of development.

You can check out the official trailer for Haunted Mansion below, before the film crawls its way to theatres on July 28: