Scares are a plenty in the new trailer for Disney's upcoming film Haunted Mansion. The film, which is based upon one Disney's staple theme park attractions, sees an all-star ensemble cast team up to rid their home of a ghostly presence. The ride last saw a theatrical adaptation in 2003's The Haunted Mansion which starred Eddie Murphy and Jennifer Tilly, which landed with a critical thud, but proved successful at the box office.

The new trailer promises a frightfully fun adventure, filled with jump scares and a playful blend of horror and comedy. The film was directed by Justin Simien (known for his work on Dear White People and 2020's horror satire Bad Hair), and sees a woman and her son enlist the help of "so-called spiritual experts" when they discover their home is overrun by uninvited supernatural guests. Haunted Mansion features a stacked cast, including the likes of LaKeith Stanfield (Get Out), Tiffany Haddish (Girls Trip), Owen Wilson (Loki), Danny DeVito (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia), Rosario Dawson (The Mandalorian), Chase W. Dillon and Dan Levy (Schitt's Creek). The film also stars recently Oscar-winner Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once), as well as Jared Leto (Morbius). The film was produced by Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich, with Nick Reynolds and Tom Peitzman serving as executive producers.

With the film being based upon one of Disney's iconic theme park attractions, the new film promises to feature much of the beloved ride's lore, incorporating it into a brand-new story. This isn't the first time Disney have looked to their parks for inspiration for theatrical efforts: aside from the aforementioned 2003 adaptation of The Haunted Mansion, the studio spawned a multi-billion dollar franchise off the back of their Pirates of the Caribbean attraction, as well as cinematic outings for The Country Bears (2002), Tomorrowland (2015), and Jungle Cruise (2021). It has also been reported that a film based off the Big Thunder Mountain Railroad ride is in the works, helmed by Hawkeye (2021) directors Bert & Bertie.

Image via Disney

RELATED: Jamie Lee Curtis Sends a Message From Somewhere Beyond in New ‘Haunted Mansion’ Image

Will the New Film be an Improvement?

When The Haunted Mansion hit theaters all the way back in 2023, it was met with negative reviews - the title currently stands at a painful 14% on review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. However, despite this the film was a commercial hit, grossing $182.3 million worldwide off the back of a $90 million budget. Disney will surely be hoping to see such profitable returns with the new film - with it boasting a budget of a whopping $157.8 million - ideally with a better critical reception. With the stacked all-star cast and a promising new trailer, fans of the Disney attraction can hope that the 2023 film will prove a much smoother ride.

Haunted Mansion hits theaters on July 28. Check out the new trailer and poster below: