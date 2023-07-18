Disney’s Haunted Mansion is set to spook fans in a matter of days. As the release date draws nearer, new clips and teasers of the movie are rolling out to grab fans’ attention. Based on the famous ride, the movie already has fans excited to experience the mansion and its various ghosts in a new way.

A new trailer released by the movie sees Gabbie (played by Rosario Dawson) recounting the bizarre experience of moving in the mansion initially, with the house coming alive after midnight. We then meet the ensemble cast enlisted by the priest Kent (Owen Wilson) to help Gabbie and her son make peace with the ghosts; Kent will bring a paranormal investigator turned tour guide, a psychic, and a college history professor along for the ride. The final moment of the clip gives us another good look at Jared Leto’s iteration of the Hatbox ghost.

What to Expect From Haunted Mansion?

For lovers of all things spooky, the haunting season has come a little early this year as the ensemble cast of the feature face ghosts and spirits. Going by the teasers and images, the movie looks to be the perfect range of emotions for all ages to enjoy.Beyond a stellar cast and gripping horror, Haunted Mansion will also deliver an exciting dose of comedy to its audience. Fans are certainly in for a fun and thrilling ride.

Image via Disney

Haunted Mansion is the second movie based on the famous Disney ride and has been long in making with initial plans beginning in 2010, with Guillermo del Toro attached to write and produce. However, the plan did not come to fruition and after spending years in development hell the movie saw a new light when Katie Dippold was on board to write and was soon joined in by director Justin Simien.

Along with the aforementioned cast the movie stars LaKeith Stanfield as Ben – the paranormal tour guide, Tiffany Haddish as Harriet – the psychic, Danny DeVito as Bruce – the historian, Jamie Lee Curtis as Madame Leota, and Winona Ryder as Pat – a New Orleans tour guide. Further rounding off the cast is young actor Chase W. Dillon as Gabbie’s son Travis, Hasan Minhaj as a sketch artist, and also Dan Levy in an undisclosed role.

Haunted Mansion will hit theaters on July 28. You can check out the new trailer below: