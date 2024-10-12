While horror reality shows are often at the risk of coming off as scripted or completely fake, Netflix's Haunted is unlike anything you've ever seen before. The pseudo-documentary series premiered in 2018 and has spanned 3 seasons since then, each one scarier than the last. The format of Haunted includes people who have experienced paranormal activities and entities, sitting down with their friends and family to recount their memories of these traumatic incidents.

From encounters with demonic entities and cults to alien abductions — each episode features a new bone-chilling tale. Sometimes, the show even addresses true-crime stories that have left lasting encounters with people who have experienced them. Haunted also has a Mexican spinoff titled Haunted: Latin America which draws on the culture’s folklore and supernatural beliefs. Since the show is about human experiences with the supernatural, it often leaves you with unclear resolutions, which only adds to the horror.

The Storytelling of ‘Haunted’ Is What Makes It Authentic

Unlike other paranormal reality shows, Haunted is not about ghost hunting or investigating haunted locations and artifacts. Instead, the show focuses on the personal aspect and aftermath of a supernatural encounter. It puts the spotlight on people who claim to have experienced events that continue to affect them to this day. While telling their stories, these individuals aren’t trying to present evidence or debunk any myths.

They dive deep into the emotional and psychological impact these events have had on them. The entire emphasis is on the storytelling and letting you experience the horror the narrators went through first-hand. What I really love about the show is that it doesn't rely on shock value to scare you, but it actually creates an eerie atmosphere with the sincerity of the story.

The Show Is Extremely Self Aware

Pseudo-documentaries are meant to blur the line between reality and fiction. These productions often present scripted events in a way that combines realistic interviews and narrative structure to engage the audience. Traditionally, the pseudo-documentary genre forces the audience to question the authenticity of the stories that are being told. That’s exactly what Haunted does! While the show claims to be about “true stories” of horror encounters, it never directly claims that the encounters themselves are subjectively true. That leaves it to the viewers to decide which story to believe.

Unlike other horror reality shows, there is no follow-up investigation or to prove the validity of the story — because that’s not what the show is about! Haunted’s decision to let the viewers make their own judgment leads you to analyze everything the storytellers say, which makes for a pretty unique viewing experience. While pseudo-documentaries sometimes fall short of capturing the essence of the story they are trying to tell, Haunted actually does a great job with its creepy music cues and visual recreations.

‘Haunted’ Would Not Be Compelling Without the Audience’s Reactions

While Haunted might not be the most bone-chilling and fear-inducing reality show out there, it brings in a rawness that you have to admire. My favorite part of the show is the audience. Instead of choosing random people for the storytellers to narrate their encounters to, the show brings in their friends, family and loved ones. This immediately adds an emotional element to the show when the stories being narrated are too intense. The dynamic between the storyteller and the audience creates an intimate "fly-on-the-wall" experience, which blurs the lines between supernatural horror and raw, personal trauma.

For example, in Season 1, Episode 2, a family recounts horrifying memories of their living with a serial killer as their father and grandfather. The story is narrated by Terrilyn, along with her nephew Jacob and sister Sadie while one of their friends listens. The episode is full of tension as the three narrators recall their memories, with Jacob talking about how he was groomed by his grandfather to become a murderer. As the story goes on, the friend has a lot of questions, which prompt the narrators to dig even deeper. As the friend asks questions, expresses her shock and shares the family’s grief with them, you begin to connect with the story on an emotional level.

The audience obviously includes all kinds of people, including individuals who might be skeptical of the stories they hear. In Season 1, Episode 1, a man named Jacob Hawkins tells a story about being haunted by a ghost called “The Woman In White.” However, his friend listening to the story is a tough audience and misses no chance to challenge the authenticity of the story. As a paranormal show that really dives deeper into the human experience, Haunted is a must-watch this spooky season.

All seasons of Haunted are available to stream on Netflix. The show has not been renewed for a fourth season as of yet.

