In 2013, Haunter, a Canadian supernatural horror directed by Vincenzo Natali and starring Abigail Breslin and Stephen McHattie, went relatively unnoticed — quite undeservedly so. Partly, it didn't get much attention since, after its premiere at the SXSW film festival, it only got a limited release. The other reason might be that by 2013 the audience seemed to move on from ghosts altogether, as the supernatural genre was mostly preoccupied with demons and mythical entities (see: The Conjuring, Mama, Evil Dead, etc.).

The fact that the film starts off like any other film about a haunted house, didn't help things either. After the opening credits roll, we are introduced to a family (mom, dad, a teenage daughter and a younger son) who are cooped up in their home on a particularly misty day. Oh, also, something mysterious might be happening in the house. It does seem like a story we've seen many times before, but then, within the first ten minutes of screen time, the first twist unexpectedly happens. Apparently, all the family members are dead, and only teenage Lisa (played by Breslin) is aware that they are stuck in a postmortem Groundhog Day reenactment — the day they got murdered.

The First Twist Leaves Many Questions to Answer and Many Options for Chills