Earlier this week, during Disney's presentation at CinemaCon, the first trailer and poster for A Haunting in Venice were revealed. Kenneth Branagh will once again step into the shoes of Detective Hercule Poirot, who is perhaps the most famous character to come out of Agatha Christie's work. This time around, he will be joined by a different ensemble cast, in a mystery way more sinister than the ones he has previously faced. Michelle Yeoh, who recently won an Oscar for her work in Everything Everywhere All At Once, will be a part of the project and, during an interview with Empire Magazine, Branagh revealed new details about her character:

She plays a character called Joyce Reynolds who is drawn to this palazzo because she has heard voices and a character, Alina Drake, whose child has been lost – in suspicious circumstances, her mother [Alina] believes – is ready to speak to her. But it won't be easy. And Michelle Yeoh brings this great gravity to the role of someone who finds it possible and believes that they can talk to the dead. It exacts a price, and she beautifully articulates what that could be.

Poirot has a new enigma to solve, and in A Haunting in Venice, the character finds himself in a bad place, after losing hope in humanity due to immense amount of crimes he has witnessed. As broken man, the detective must come out of retirement to investigate the disappearance of a young girl. The movie takes place the night of October 31, 1947, bringing all of the spooks of Halloween to a story that is already scary on its own. While Poirot has been trapped in a train and a boat with murderers, the new setting for the third entry in the series will function as a breath of fresh air.

Michelle Yeoh is currently having the best year of her career and, after the massive success Everything Everywhere All At Once has seen over the past year, the actress is not slowing down any time soon. Yeoh is set to star in the cinematic adaptation of the Broadway musical, Wicked, as well as in the next few Avatar sequels by James Cameron. It doesn't matter if she is solving mysteries with the world's most famous detective, or fixing her relationship with her daughter throughout the multiverse, Michelle Yeoh is always ready to bring her best to any role she takes.

The Other Suspects

Besides Yeoh and Brannagh, audiences will be able to enjoy performances from many other familiar faces in the upcoming Agatha Christie adaptation. Tina Fey, Jamie Dornan and Kyle Allen are also a part of the cast and, given the different tone established for the third installment of the franchise, they will have more room to explore their characters than their predecessors. While the previous two movies featured star-studded ensemble casts, A Haunting in Venice will offer a story more focused on the task at hand, rather than trying to gather as many celebrities as possible under the same roof.

You can check out the official trailer for A Haunting in Venice below, before the movie opens in theaters on September 15: