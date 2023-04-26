Hercule Poirot is coming out of retirement in the first trailer for A Haunting in Venice. After last year's Death on the Nile saw Agatha Christie's beloved detective face a tragic tale of a honeymoon gone horribly wrong, Kenneth Branagh is bringing the character back later this year to face a borderline supernatural mystery. Branagh takes the reins once again as director and stars as Poirot as his time off gets cut short for another grizzly murder case.

A Haunting in Venice pulls from Christie's novel Hallowe'en Party which sees the detective tasked with unraveling a murder during a, well, Halloween party. A thirteen-year-old girl realizes she previously witnessed a murder and tells the guests her story, but no one believes her. Things take a turn for the wicked when she winds up dead and the host calls in Poirot to investigate. As he looks into it, however, he discovers a whole string of disappearances and murders around the area over the last several years that only further draw suspicion toward the party's attendees. Like Death on the Nile, Branagh's adaptation makes a few changes to update the story for the film. Poirot is busy trying to enjoy his retirement in peace in Venice when he's asked to be a guest at a séance in a haunted palazzo. Sure enough, another guest winds up dead, and it's up to Poirot to dust off his detective skills and get to work. His investigation slowly starts to unleash ghosts from the past that hint at a deeper history behind this latest mystery.

Taking inspiration from Hallowe'en Party marks a bit of a departure from Branagh's films. His previous outings, Murder on the Orient Express and Death on the Nile, both draw from two of Christie's best-known novels. Her Halloween-set mystery, however, has been mostly overlooked and seen as one of her weaker Poirot novels. Branagh has previously expressed, however, that he's more than up to the challenge of making something special out of the forgotten novel.

Image via 20th Century Studios

Who Joins Branagh for A Haunting in Venice?

Branagh will have a massively star-studded cast joining him for A Haunting in Venice featuring a mix of comedic favorites and award winners including Tina Fey, Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Dornan, Kyle Allen, Camille Cottin, Jude Hill, Ali Khan, Emma Laird, Kelly Reilly, and Riccardo Scamarico. The hits don't stop there as Branagh's creative team will return from the previous two films including writer Michael Green. Executive Producers include Louise Killin and James Prichard, with Judy Hofflund, Ridley Scott, Simon Kinberg, and Mark Gordon rounding out a starry production team to die for.

A Haunting in Venice premieres on September 15. Check out the trailer below.