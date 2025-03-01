Plainly, lots of movies about hauntings or ghosts belong to the horror genre, since the idea of spirits returning or affecting people in the living world is an inherently unsettling one. You can look at the likes of The Sixth Sense, The Shining (at least kind of), The Innocents, and The Haunting, among others. There’s no shortage of horror movies that are either literally about a haunting, or possess some kind of haunting quality.

But looking at movies that are haunting in a more abstract or less literal way is also worth doing, and that’s just what the following titles do, in one way or another. Some are about the haunting nature of memory, some explore grief in emotionally taxing ways, and others feel a little eerie or otherworldly without necessarily being horror-focused.

10 '3 Women' (1977)

Directed by Robert Altman

Image via 20th Century Fox

A well-acted film with fewer main characters than many other Robert Altman movies, 3 Women is mostly about two women who develop a strange sort of dynamic after becoming roommates… at first. Things get weird and unsettling, but all in very understated ways, making watching 3 Women an experience that’s a little hard to put into words, in all honesty.

It’s a film where not much happens, but the atmosphere and overall feeling of unease permeate throughout in ways that are striking. It’s almost something of a mystery film, but it seems less and less willing to provide answers the longer it goes on, and that approach kind of works. It lingers and haunts without being truly scary or frightening in any kind of in-your-face fashion, and as a result, it deserves to be mentioned here.