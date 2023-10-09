Mike Flanagan’s Netflix creations feature his trademark handling of stories through psychological horror. Still, each one manages to distinguish itself by shining a light on particular storytelling angles: Midnight Mass deals with a town’s faith and how it is taken advantage of by creatures of the night, The Haunting of Hill House details the stages of grief stemming from a family death, and The Midnight Club faces teenagers with their impending mortality. Flanagan will continue to deliver impressive work, with The Fall of the House of Usher, which has a whole tone of its own, releasing all of its episodes on October 12. The Haunting of Bly Manor also singles itself out, making tragedy and heartbreak its specialty. Plus, it does so by bringing together a ragtag bunch of emotionally wounded people. They’re not a family, a town, or a group of terminally-ill teens – these unrelated characters' choices bring them into Bly Manor, where their stories intertwine, eventually finding salvation and solace in each other.

‘The Haunting of Bly Manor’s Characters Are Emotionally Wounded

Through the recounting of an unnamed woman (Carla Gugino) at a wedding, we get to know about how Dani (Victoria Pedretti) is hired in the late '80s as an au pair to take care of recently orphaned siblings Flora (Amelie Bea Smith) and Miles (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) at Bly Manor. But Dani being American, having haunting visions of a man with bright glasses, and Bly Manor being in the British countryside, makes it clear she’s being tormented and running away from something. When Dani meets Bly’s gardener Jamie (Amelia Eve), sparks fly, and her struggle with her sexual orientation comes to light. Dani’s running away from the guilt of breaking her childhood friend-turned-fiancé Edmund’s (Roby Attal) heart. When he found out she didn’t want to get married, he stumbled out of their car and got run over by a truck, hence Dani’s visions of the man with bright glasses.

Jamie herself has also been through a lot. After being abandoned by her mother, and with her father not knowing how to raise her and her brothers, they were put in the foster system. The lack of a personal and safe ecosystem makes her look for it in other places, finding a safe place in gardening – eventually landing her at Bly Manor. Hannah (T’Nia Miller), the manor’s housekeeper, started working there when Flora and Miles’ parents were alive. When she discovers her husband’s infidelity, she decides to live inside the manor and dedicate her life to the manor and the children after their parents’ death. Owen’s (Rahul Kohli) dream to become a renowned chef becomes truncated when his mother falls ill, making him return to Bly and apply for a job as a cook at the manor. All these characters’ emotional woes make them find comfort in each other, as friendship and love are developed. Jamie and Dani’s love lasts long (but not long enough) after Bly. Hannah and Owen admit their feelings and plan to leave for Paris, only for it to stay as that: a plan.

‘The Haunting of Bly Manor’ Is Fixated on the Dead

A revealing bonfire with the manor’s staff lets them show their sorrows. Jamie toasts to Dominic (Matthew Holness) and Charlotte (Alex Essoe), the children’s parents. She tells them not to worry, for they’re safe in Dani’s hands. Hannah laments former au pair Rebecca’s (Tahirah Sharif) fate, for she committed suicide at the manor’s lake following a heartbreak courtesy of Peter’s (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) disappearance. Owen goes deeper and remembers her just-deceased mother to shake off the nullity of the funeral. He acknowledges she had good times and bad ones, admitting she was both his anchor and his burden. The grief of losing a parent is palpable in Owen, as well as his guilt when he admits feeling relieved she’s gone.

While Miles and Flora appear to be the run-of-the-mill creepy little children in scary movies, they turn out to be so much more, for they are aware of the spirits that haunt Bly Manor. Having witnessed how Peter didn’t just disappear, but was taken by the Lady of the Lake (Daniela Dib), they become fixated in trying to shield the staff from her and the rest of the ghosts. The problem is that this also makes them a target to being inhabited by them, particularly Peter, who sees them as a way to escape. When Rebecca learns of Peter’s true fate and meets him as a ghost, her hopes of being together are renewed, only for Peter to end up betraying her, inhabiting her body, and making her drown as well. But see, even Peter has a tragic backstory that makes you feel empathy for him. Being a ghost in Bly Manor makes you go into a time loop of memories, and that way we learn Peter was once abused by his father and his mother knew about it. The torment of the time loop is the manor's haunting, and the uncertainty of knowing how to break it is what makes it so terrifying.

Even ‘The Haunting of Bly Manor’s Relationships Are Tragic

Image via Netflix

The Haunting of Bly Manor’s ten episodes are full of tragedy and heartbreak, but there are two particular moments that make clear the show will leave a bittersweet feeling. Halfway through the season, Hannah realizes she’s dead, and it isn’t an easy or quick realization. Going through a time loop/displacement that takes her to several key moments in her life, we’re exposed to her time in Bly Manor. Starting when she interviews Owen for the cook position, she goes on to when she meets Peter (immediately distrusting him), eventually crossing him again when she discovers him stealing artifacts from the house following Dominic and Charlotte’s death. In this loop, she discovers how Peter dies, and how he later takes possession of Miles’ body. When confronting him, a desperately dead Peter pushes her into a well, dying instantly. In a gut-wrenching move, she’s immediately displaced to the moment Owen tells her to go to Paris with him, only to painfully realize she can never leave Bly Manor.

The second moment happens after a plot rush that reveals the Lady of the Lake used to be Bly Manor’s original owner Viola (Kate Siegel) who, after having a mortal illness but refusing to die, ends up being murdered by her sister Perdita (Katie Parker). Viola’s rage is the haunting of the manor, making it the purgatory of everyone who dies there. Flash-forward to the present day, in the series’ climax, the now-faceless Lady of the Lake tries to take Flora, for she reminds her of her long-lost daughter. Dani sacrifices herself to save Flora by going after them and letting the Lady of the Lake inhabit her permanently, thus ending the manor’s curse and releasing all the spirits in it, including Hannah. Jamie and Dani get some happy years afterward as a couple. Sadly, some time later Dani realizes the Lady of the Lake is back and wants to take hold of her. Her ultimate sacrifice comes when she goes back to Bly to drown herself. Jamie finds her there and tries to make her spirit inhabit her, but it’s too late for her sacrifice is final. Realizing that breaking the curse doesn't release Viola and makes Dani be forever imprisoned reminds us that sacrifice doesn't always pay off.

In the end, the unnamed woman retelling Dani and crew’s story turns out to be an older Jamie at Flora’s wedding. The kids grew up without the trauma of remembering specifics about their time at Bly Manor. Jamie still tries to contact Dani, with a last shot showing she's right beside her. The Haunting of Bly Manor is a horror series that is both a ghost story and a sad love story. While its sister series The Haunting of Hill House also has a tragic feeling to it, it ends on an upbeat note with the remaining members of the family having a chance to mend their differences. The Haunting of Bly Manor ends with the characters having already gone through their mending, facing a certain loneliness and aching for their past loves. It’s sad, but it’s beautiful. As Flora smartly puts it: “Dead doesn’t mean gone. So, you don’t need to be sad.”