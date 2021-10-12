The Haunting of Bly Manor arrives just in time for Halloween on Blu-ray and DVD starting today, and Collider has an exclusive look at a clip from the bonus features of the brand-new home release that spotlights Kate Siegel's ghost Viola Willoughby, Bly Manor's former mistress who now haunts the grounds of the house. The Gothic horror series follows the mysteries surrounding the titular Bly Manor, as well as the unassuming American au pair who is hired to care for a pair of children.

The tragedy of Viola's character is that she has not only morphed into a terrifying, faceless entity with no sense of her own identity — later referred to as the Lady in the Lake — but her lingering hatred and losses have become so powerful that she is capable of trapping even more unsuspecting souls within the bounds of Bly Manor and the land on which it sits.

According to Bly Manor creator/director Mike Flanagan, it is Viola's defiance against life and death that has created the phenomenon "that would hold not only her soul in this place, but would be strong enough to hold others in her gravity as well."

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'The Haunting of Bly Manor' Is Coming to Blu-ray With Audio Commentaries and More Bonus Material

Several cast members from Flanagan's first Netflix horror series, The Haunting of Hill House, returned for Bly Manor, including Siegel as well as Victoria Pedretti, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Henry Thomas, and Carla Gugino. The cast also includes Amelie Bea Smith, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Rahul Kohli, Amelia Eve, and T’Nia Miller.

The Bly Manor Blu-ray and DVD three-disc set will include all nine episodes of the series and feature exclusive bonus content like behind-the-scenes featurettes and in-depth audio commentaries with Flanagan, and directors Liam Gavin and Axelle Carolyn. The sets include the following:

EP 201: "The Great Good Place" Audio commentary by director/creator Mike Flanagan

EP 202: "The Pupil"

EP 203: "The Two Faces, Part One"

EP 204: "The Way It Came"

EP 205: "The Altar of the Dead" Audio commentary by director Liam Gavin

EP 206: "The Jolly Corner"

EP 207: "The Two Faces, Part Two"

EP 208: "The Romance of Certain Old Clothes" Audio commentary by director Axelle Carolyn

EP 209: "The Beast in the Jungle"

Bonus Content: Home for the Haunted: The Ghosts of Bly Manor Welcome to Bly Manor



The Haunting Collection 2-Pack, featuring The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor, will also be available on both Blu-ray and DVD starting October 12. Check out the exclusive "Viola" clip above.

KEEP READING: Mike Flanagan's Netflix Shows Ranked From 'Midnight' to 'Manor'

Share Share Tweet Email

'Misery' and How a Movie With a Miscast Lead Can Still Become a Classic Kathy Bates is unforgettable as Annie Wilkes. But James Caan is an interesting choice that doesn't pay off.

Read Next