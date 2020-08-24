‘The Haunting of Bly Manor’ Images and Poster Tease Mike Flanagan’s Eerie Netflix Show

The first look at Netflix’s The Haunting of Bly Manor, the follow-up season to The Haunting of Hill House which sees Mike Flanagan returning to direct, is finally here. A new post and the first batch of images from this season made their debut on Monday, teasing Flanagan’s eerie adaptation of Henry James‘ novella The Turn of the Screw. Returning Hill House alums Henry Thomas, Victoria Pedretti, and Oliver Jackson-Cohen are also present and accounted for in these new Bly House images, but they’re definitely not playing repeats of their Season 1 characters.

The new images were first revealed by Vanity Fair on Monday morning. Throughout the 10 new images, curious fans got their first look at what Bly Manor will feel like. As the solo shot of Pedretti’s character, American expat and tutor Dani Clayton, in a basement filled with antique dolls suggests, Bly Manor will be set in the ’80s — 1987, to be exact — and will once again be set at a large estate with more history in its walls than the current residents can handle. We also get our first look at Dani’s charges, Miles (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) and Flora (Amelia Bea Smith) Wingrave, the Bly Manor manager Hannah Grose (T’Nia Miller), Thomas as Flora and Miles’ uncle, Jackson-Cohen as Peter Quint, a shady associate of the Wingrave family, Tahirah Sharif as Flora and Miles’ previous tutor, Amelia Eve as Jamie, the Bly Manor groundskeeper, and Rahul Kohli as Owen, the chef at Bly Manor.

Speaking with Vanity Fair, Flanagan shared some insight on the themes and spirit of this new season, which is also very much reflected in these new images. He commented, “It certainly provides a new way to tell a love story, and there are three [characters] really that beat at the heart of this season. They all have a very dark edge to them. And by the end, it’s really hard to differentiate tragedy with romance. That sense of romantic longing for someone who meant so much to us—but who’s gone—really is the heart of any ghost story.”

He continued, “At its foundation, the Haunting series is very much about haunted spaces and haunted people. The way we make those things dance together is really going to be what’s uniform about Hill House and Bly. Outside of that though, it was really important for all of us not to play the same notes we played for the first season.”

The Haunting of Bly Manor will be released on Netflix, but a specific date has yet to be announced. In the meantime, check out the new images and poster for Bly Manor below. For more, check out what’s coming to Netflix in September.

Allie Gemmill is the Weekend Contributing Editor for Collider. You can follow them on Twitter @_matineeidle.