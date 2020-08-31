‘The Haunting of Bly Manor’ Release Date Trailer Will Leave You Thoroughly Spooked
Netflix welcomes you to The Haunting of Bly Manor with a downright spooky first teaser trailer. Bly Manor is the follow-up season to The Haunting of Hill House, with returning director Mike Flanagan adapting a new work of horror-tinged drama — Henry James‘ novella “The Turn of the Screw” — and sourcing some Hill House favorites to bring the story to life. The results, as teased in this first trailer, seem to be just as thrilling and chilling as Hill House, and that means fans will definitely be eager to dive right in when Bly Manor is released in October.
The Bly Manor teaser trailer is perfectly designed to give you goosebumps. We begin with a shot of the “great, good place” that is Bly Manor. Sure, it looks a little imposing, but it’s definitely not as intimidating as Hill House. Things get creepier when we see American expat Dani (Victoria Pedretti), who is at Bly Manor serving as the new nanny to Miles (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) and Flora (Amelie Bea Smith) Wingrave, go down into the basement where a bunch of antique dolls are casually piled up in a corner. Naturally, something weird happens right after Dani goes back upstairs and leaves the dolls in the dark basement. From there, we’re firing on all cylinders as we get more glimpses of Bly Manor moments both normal and ominous, teasing a story about tragic love stories, the secrets behind them, and the people these tragedies affected. Oh, and did we mention the entire teaser trailer is soundtracked by a child singing an ethereal lullaby (natch)?
In addition to Pedretti, Ainsworth, and Smith, The Haunting of Bly Manor stars Hill House alums Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Henry Thomas, and Kate Siegel. New cast additions include T’Nia Miller, Rahul Kohli, Amelia Eve, and Tahirah Sharif. The Haunting of Bly Manor is directed by Flanagan and comes from producer Trevor Macy.
The Haunting of Bly Manor arrives on Netflix on October 9. Watch the first teaser trailer below. For more, check out the eerie first images featuring the cast of the new season.
Here’s the official synopsis for The Haunting of Bly Manor:
From The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan and producer Trevor Macy comes The Haunting of Bly Manor, the next highly-anticipated chapter of The Haunting anthology series, set in 1980s England. After an au pair’s tragic death, Henry Wingrave (Henry Thomas) hires a young American nanny (Victoria Pedretti) to care for his orphaned niece and nephew (Amelie Bea Smith, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) who reside at Bly Manor with the estate’s chef Owen (Rahul Kohli), groundskeeper Jamie (Amelia Eve) and housekeeper, Mrs. Grose (T’Nia Miller). But all is not as it seems at the manor, and centuries of dark secrets of love and loss are waiting to be unearthed in this chilling gothic romance. At Bly Manor, dead doesn’t mean gone.
Producing partners Flanagan and Macy drew from the iconic supernatural stories of Henry James, to create the ensemble drama which also stars Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Kate Siegel, and Tahirah Sharif. The series is executive produced by Flanagan and Macy for Intrepid Pictures, along with Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey for Amblin Television.
Allie Gemmill is the Weekend Contributing Editor for Collider. You can follow them on Twitter @_matineeidle.
